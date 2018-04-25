Twitter Q1 stronger than expected, monetization efforts pay off

Twitter reported better-than-expected first quarter sales as it grew its daily and monthly active user base and its data licensing and enterprise business grew at a rapid clip.

While Twitter doesn't have the scale of Facebook or even Snapchat, the company is monetizing is user base well and capitalizing on its ability to be a go-to venue for live events.

In a shareholder letter, CEO Jack Dorsey noted:

Our machine learning efforts continue to benefit advertisers as we continue to refine our targeting and ad-matching capabilities.

The company reported first quarter earnings of $61 million, or 8 cents a share, on revenue of $665 million, up 21 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter were 16 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting first quarter earnings of 12 cents a share excluding items on revenue of $607.6 million.



Twitter is also doing a better job diversifying its revenue base. Data licensing and other revenue (essentially its enterprise business) had first quarter revenue of $90 million, up 20 percent from a year ago. Twitter is also becoming more efficient with its monetization.

As for the outlook, Twitter said it expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $245 million and $265 million for the second quarter. For 2018, Twitter is projecting capital expenses to be between $375 million and $450 million.

Monthly active users for Twitter were up 3 percent overall, but down 1 percent in the U.S. Twitter is seeing gains internationally. Daily active users were up 10 percent in the first quarter. That growth rate was sequentially lower from the 12 percent in the fourth quarter.