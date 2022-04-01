Two teenagers charged in connection with investigation into hacking group, says City of London police

The City of London police has said two teenagers have been charged in connection with an investigation into a hacking group.

"The City of London Police has been conducting an investigation into members of a hacking group. Two teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, have been charged in connection with this investigation and remain in police custody," said Detective Inspector Michael O'Sullivan, from the City of London Police.

Both teenagers have been charged with three counts of unauthorised access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data, one count of fraud by false representation and one count of unauthorised access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with one count of causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorised access to a program, according to The City of London Police.