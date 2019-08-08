Uber has 99 million active consumers on its platform in Q2, but revenue misses

Uber said that it had 99 million active consumers on its platform for Uber Eats and ridesharing, but its revenue fell short of expectations.

The company, which is billing itself as a mobile technology platform that can extend into logistics and other transportation areas, reported a second quarter net loss of $5.24 billion, or $4.72 a share, on revenue of $3.17 billion, up 14% from a year ago.

Wall Street was looking for revenue of $3.66 billion with a net loss of $3.19 a share.

Uber's net loss includes $3.9 billion in stock-based compensation expenses and $298 million in driver appreciation awards related to its IPO. Uber said it made 1.677 million trips in the quarter, up 35% from a year ago.

While Uber's revenue primarily is tied to ridesharing the launch of Uber Rewards along with Uber Eats and Uber Freight may diversify sales over time.

The results follow Lyft's better-than-expected earnings report on Wednesday. Lyft indicated that pricing has become more rationale and that improved profit margins. Lyft is also focused on ridesharing where Uber has broader ambitions.

By the numbers: