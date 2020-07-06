Uber to acquire Postmates delivery app in deal worth billions: report

Pandemic hits the sharing economy: Uber and Airbnb announce massive layoffs Watch Now

Uber is reportedly on the verge of acquiring the Postmates delivery app in a deal valued at $2.65 billion.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the acquisition could be announced as soon as Monday.

The all-stock deal would keep Postmates CEO Bastian Lehmann at the helm of the delivery service, which may run as a separate business to Uber's own food and drink delivery service, Uber Eats.

Another individual said that Uber Eats chief Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty will stay on to oversee the combined delivery service.

According to the publication, talks have been on-and-off for roughly four years, but it was only in the last week that a concrete offer was considered, and accepted after Uber approached Postmates. The Uber board of directors is thought to have approved the deal.

Co-founded in 2011 by Lehmann, Sean Plaice, and Sam Street, Postmates is an online delivery service that can be used by customers to purchase local takeaways, as well as drink, household goods, and general supplies.

San Francisco-based Postmates accounts for over 1,000 employees, 500,000 delivery staff, 600,000 merchants, and is able to serve roughly 80% of US households across 50 states.

However, the company faces stiff competition from other US delivery services including Uber Eats itself and DoorDash. The acquisition of Postmates by Uber could give the latter a boost by extending coverage across the United States and may strengthen Uber's position as a rival to DoorDash, which currently holds the top spot in the country's mobile food delivery market.

Postmates was expected to go public in 2019. However, market conditions at the time -- and now due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 -- delayed in the initial public offering (IPO).

Postmates has previously raised $903 million through 13 funding rounds. Past investors include GPI Capital, London Impact Ventures, and Tiger Global Management.

ZDNet has reached out to Uber and Postmates and will update when we hear back.

