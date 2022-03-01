Uber's new "Explore" tab will let you book reservations and more

Uber on Tuesday is launching a new "Uber Explore" tab in its main app, giving users a way to check out events, activities and places around them. In addition to learning about new events and places, customers can use the tab to book reservations and rides directly to events.

The Explore tab combines elements of Uber's mobility services and its food delivery services, and it's powered in part by integration with Yelp. The new product follows the release of Uber's fourth-quarter financial results, which showed that ridership was finally returning after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uber

Content under the Explore tab is broken down into categories: food & drink, art & culture, nightlife, music & shows and more. Users will see suggestions for experiences based on their past use of the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

With the "ride there now" functionality, customers will be able to tap a button to book a ride with their pre-populated destination. Customers can use their Uber Wallet & Payment profile, also within the Uber app, to pay for tickets to events.

The tab incorporates Yelp ratings and recommendations, as well as Yelp reservations, giving customers a way to book a table at restaurants.

Eventually, the Explore tab will be enhanced with more partnerships, Uber told ZDNet.

The Explore tab will also offer deals for select restaurants and bars. Users can get 15% off rides up to $10 for now. The deals will always change based on what's popular in a user's area.

The new Explore tab comes a few months after Uber launched a new $9.99 monthly subscription, called Uber One, that offers ridesharing and delivery perks.

Discussing Uber One during Uber's Q4 conference call, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said it's a compelling product for customers because of "the content in terms of free delivery and discounts on rides... We believe we have a content advantage over our competition that is going to show up over time and is going to compound upon itself."

The Explore tab is live now in 14 US metro areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis - St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco and Seattle. It's also now available in Mexico City as a pilot project. Uber plans to expand the product to more cities in the coming weeks and months.