Ukrainian developer MacPaw operational despite Russian invasion

The sudden Russian invasion of Ukraine may have come as a shock to the world. Still, a software developer based in the country's capital has been preparing for this for some time and expects "no disruptions in the support and development" of its products."

That company is MacPaw, makers of software such as CleanMyMacX, ClearVPN, and Gemini II.

In a statement on its website, the MacPaw's founder and CEO, Oleksandr Kosovan, had this to say:

What does this situation mean for our users? With regards to the use of our products -- nothing. We at MacPaw have been preparing for these circumstances and were already mainly working remotely to ensure no disruptions in the support and development of our products.

While the company's headquarters is located in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Kosovan outlines how Amazon Web Services host the company's data outside of the country, and payments are handled by UK-based firm Paddle.

So in our day-to-day operations, nothing is going to change for you. MacPaw products will continue to work flawlessly and receive timely updates. Our support team will keep responding to all your messages.

The statement closes with the CEO asking that users should consider donating to Come Back Alive or other charities that are currently assisting Ukraine and its Armed Forces.