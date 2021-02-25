CleanMyMac X gets M1 support, a new look, and a new feature

One of the first apps that I install on a new Mac is CleanMyMac X. It's by far the best and safest way to rid your Mac of the digital detritus that builds up, allowing you to free up storage space, and even speed things up.

It's a great utility.

And it's just become better.

First on the menu of changes is Apple Silicon M1 support. This means that if you have a shiny new M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or Mac mini, CleanMyMac X has you covered.

Then there's an updated look. I didn't think there was much wrong with the old look, but I have to admit that I like this new look. The colors are easy on the eye, the new animations are silky smooth, the 3D parallax look helps the eye focus on what's important, and there are fewer distractions between me and a faster, cleaner Mac.

Then there's also a new feature. The new version helps free up more space by clearing out the unwanted code from universal binaries. Universal binaries are files that allow apps to run on both Intel and Apple Silicon M1 architecture, but you only need support for one architecture, so the updated CleanMyMac X safely removes the code that provides support for the architecture you don't need, saving you disk space.

Download the latest version here.