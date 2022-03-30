How you can help Ukraine: Donation sites and resources

These contribution opportunities were suggested by the companies we profiled in the companion piece, "Ukrainian software developers: Email and photos from the war zone."

Humanitarian Support

NBU Fundraising Account: According to their website, "This account is meant for charity contributions from Ukraine and from abroad. The Ministry of Social Policy will channel the raised funds to support Ukraine's citizens severely affected by the war."

Donate goods and food to Ukranians: If you live near any of the cities listed at this link, you can bring goods and food to be delivered to Ukranians in need by Nova Poshta Global.

Help host evacuating Ukranians: UkraineNow works to find relocation destinations for evacuees.

Save the Children: Save the Children is operating an emergency fund for displaced Ukrainian evacuees.

Razom Emergency Fund: Razom unites various Ukrainian activists. Razom Emergency Response is providing critical humanitarian war relief and recovery according to the most urgent needs as they evolve.

Nova Ukraine: Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

MacPaw Development Fund: The MacPaw Development Fund has been sourcing medical supplies and distributing them to hospitals, financing the production of protective gear for the Ukrainian Army and territorial defense units, supplying the military with cell phones and computers, and printing maps for patrols in Kyiv.

Support animals

Help rescue, feed, and relocate animals: UAnimals helps shelters financially, provides them with food, and tries to evacuate animals to other countries.

Journalism support

Donate to support journalists on the ground: Donations to the 24.02 Fund provide bulletproof vests, helmets, fuel, sat phones, diesel generators, walkie talkies, and relocation help for journalists' families.

Activism

Join a peace protest: This Google table lists upcoming peace protests and additional information about each protest's organizers.

Defense Support

Donations to the Ukranian Army: This is a direct donation link to an account that disburses funds to the Ukrainian Army.

Donations to Ukraine's military via National Bank of Ukraine: This is another direct donation link that disburses "to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Come Back Alive: This fund supports the Ukrainian Armed Forces with, according to the fund, "financing purely defense initiatives. Since 2014 we have provided around 1000 thermal imagers and over 250 UAVs. In addition to the material support, we increased the technological capabilities of the Army through providing 1,500 tablets with Armor software aimed at stopping the artillery."

Support Ukrainian defenders: The KOLO fund, a charity fund created by IT specialists from Ukraine, provides soldiers and volunteers with helmets and body armor, satellite phones and tactical radio equipment, quadcopters and drones, and thermal imagers and sights.

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.