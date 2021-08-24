Unity game developer certification deal: Train at your own pace for only $20

Sure, great deals on gaming accessories are awesome if you're into gaming. But you know what else could be really cool? Becoming a game developer yourself. You don't need any previous knowledge or experience to train at your own pace with The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle.

You can start with "Make Games Without Coding in Construct 3 for Beginners" or "Intro to Mobile Game Development," which is a huge favorite of former students. This and several other courses offered by Zenva Academy have an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars rating. That's not surprising, as Zenya is a leading e-learning platform trusted by more than 400,000 students and developers.

The monetization courses also by Zenya Academy are rated 4.9 of 5 stars. There are two main ways of generating revenue with games and you'll learn both in "Mobile Game Monetization with Ads" and "Discover In-App Purchases for Mobile Games".

There are several courses to choose from if you want to start by learning to create games that are clones of some of your favorites. "Build & Model a 3D Super Mario Runner Clone in Unity" and "Craft a 2D Idle Clicker Game" are both designed for novices.

A lot of the courses will also introduce you to other programs. "Make a Mega Dude Action Shooter Game in Unity with Pixel Art" employs MagicaVoxel and Photoshop. "Create an AR Block Builder Game" familiarizes you with cross-platform development using AR Foundation and Unity.

Three courses use Unity and Blender. "Learn to Code by Making an Air Hockey Game in Unity" and "Make Low Poly 3D Environment Models in Blender & Unity" are for beginners, while "Anyone Can Make a Video Game! Build a Battle Royale with Unity & Blender" is at the intermediate level.

Of the five courses that teach C#, "Make an Angry Birds Clone in Unity", "Make a 2D Flappy Bird Game in Unity" and "Learn Unity Artificial Intelligence by Making a Tank Game" are for beginners, while "Make a Starship Unity Game Powered by Artificial Intelligence" and "The Secret to Smoother Gameplay with Unity" are intermediate courses.

Don't miss this opportunity to train at your own pace to become a game developer. Get The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle while it's on sale for just $20.