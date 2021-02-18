Verizon Business expands Cisco managed services portfolio

Verizon Business said it will expand its managed networking services with Cisco with three new offerings.

The telecom giant said that it will offer three new SD WAN managed services offerings. For Verizon, the Cisco partnership bolsters its business services unit, which is seen as a growth area for the company. For Cisco, Verizon expands an existing enterprise partnership and gives it more throughput as its data center stack powers more services.

Verizon Business and Cisco are offering the following managed services.

Co-managed Cisco SD WAN powered by Viptela with an option to control and self-manage security and application policies. Verizon would include managed services for fault, performance and configuration.

Managed SD WAN powered by Viptela for Cisco's ISR1100 Series platform. This managed service is for branch offices via an appliance.

Managed service tiers for Cisco SD WAN powered by Meraki. This service offers the Cisco Meraki platform as well as deployment support globally. Verizon will also manage Cisco Meraki MV smart cameras.

Cisco has been busy building out partnerships with key enterprise players. Cisco and Amazon Web Services (AWS) said they will integrate AWS IoT Core and Cisco Edge Intelligence software. The partnership aims to make it easier to manage IoT and industry 4.0 implementations.