Verizon will now let you add a second number to your phone for $10 a month

Verizon customers who could use a second phone number but don't need or want another phone can now take advantage of a new offer. On Thursday, the carrier unveiled Second Number, a plan that lets subscribers add another number to their existing phone for $10 a month, if they sign up early enough.

Geared for phone calls and messages, the plan includes unlimited talk and text across the US, Mexico, and Canada. No data is included, as that will still be handled by your primary number.

Until June 5, the Second Number option will cost you $10 (plus the usual fees, of course). Sign up after that date, and the plan goes up to $15 a month. Another bonus is that Verizon waives the $35 activation fee that you'd normally shell out for another line or phone.

To qualify, you must be a new or existing Verizon customer with a postpaid subscription and a dual SIM device (an iPhone XR or later or many Samsung phone models). If you opt for the Second Number plan and upgrade your phone, the second number will go along for the ride.

Why snag a second number for your phone? On its Second Number webpage, Verizon shares a few possible scenarios.

You may want to keep personal calls separate from work or business calls. You might want a new number to replace that landline you've finally abandoned. You may want a special number just for family, friends, and relatives.

You could use that second number for creating accounts and filling out forms online, knowing that it may attract more spammers but leave your main number subject to less spam. You might want a specific number for two-factor authentication. Or, how about a separate number for online dating or meeting new people?

There have long been other ways to score a second number without having to buy another phone. Google Voice is certainly one option, especially since the basic service is free. But Second Number may be worth considering if you prefer to rely on Verizon.

How does Second Number work?

First, you'll need to activate the SIM for the second number. Your contact list will be shared by both numbers, so don't worry about needing to maintain separate lists.

When you make a call, you can switch between the two numbers by tapping the current number at the top of the screen. When sending a text, tap the From field to confirm your current number and switch to the other, if you wish.

Receive a phone call or text, and you'll see which line it's using. And when you reply to a text, the same number will be used to send your message.

For more details, check out Verizon's Second Number FAQ page.