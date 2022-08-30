Keep your real phone number private and make a new one with this $25 service

StackCommerce

Do you sometimes find yourself wishing you had a second phone line to keep your actual phone number private? It may prove valuable when you want to send work texts, sell items on Craigslist, use a dating service, or even set up a new business. On the other hand, perhaps you've felt that the extra expense just wasn't worth it, but a second phone number is now affordable with a $24.99 lifetime subscription to a Hushed.

You just need to download the simple yet secure Hushed app, and then you can easily make calls with your second number without purchasing a new, expensive phone contract. Choose an area code from the hundreds available in the US and Canada so you can make and receive calls or texts to all phone numbers from both countries without any monthly fees.

Not only does this setup grant you total anonymity in all your communications, but you also have the features you want most, such as customized voicemail and call forwarding. Plus, you'll be able to make private calls conveniently, send texts or picture messages, and manage multiple numbers in one extremely user-friendly app.

With this plan, you get a combination of 1,000 phone minutes and 6,000 texts per year. Of course, you can always add more phone minutes or SMS credits to your account whenever you like. Using mobile data or WiFi to chat, you can also avoid service charges. You can even access Hushed from your web browser, as well as from iOS and Android phones.

It's no wonder users love having Hushed. It achieved a favorable rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 from over 5,600 reviews on the App Store, and Tech Crunch called it "A viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice."

Keep your phone number private. Get a lifetime subscription for a Hushed Private Phone Line today for just $24.99, down 83 percent from the usual $150 subscription price.