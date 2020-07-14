Verizon's BlueJeans adds new features, integrations for virtual events and support for 50,000 attendees

see also Best video conferencing software for business We've gathered details about 10 leading services, all capable of providing high-quality video with collaboration tools. Read More

Verizon's BlueJeans video conferencing unit added new features to its BlueJeans Events live streaming platform to support up to 150 speakers and 50,000 attendees with tolls to recruit and engage audiences and follow up post event.

With the additions, Verizon is aiming to make BlueJeans Events more of a player in the virtual event space. Most events have moved online and as an attendee of many I can tell you that none are perfect, but virtual conferences are improving. See: 7 ways companies can deliver better virtual events | LinkedIn debuts Virtual Events to help brands during COVID-19 crisis | How Salesforce plans to make virtual TrailheaDX 2020 a better, more meaningful tech conference

Verizon announced the BlueJeans purchase in April and followed up with encryption improvements.

According to BlueJeans, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an 8x increase in usage for its Events platform. Verizon's BlueJeans aims to make it easier to market and monetize virtual events.

Other features include closed captioning in real-time for no additional fee, application sharing for Chrome and search tools to find attendees.

In addition to new features, BlueJeans is relying on integrations to help monetization. Integrations include:

Salesforce to capture attendee data with hands free lead tracking. BlueJeans Events with Salesforce will enable data sync for webinar attendees so marketing and salespeople can follow up.

Splash to streamline event promotions and follow-ups with customized marketing assets for webinars, virtual conference or product launch.

TicketSocket for event monetization including white-labeled payment and ticketing as well as payment collection.

YouTube and Facebook Live integration via one-click access. Real-Time Messaging Protocol will also enable BlueJeans Events on LinkedIn Live, Microsoft Stream and Twitter's Periscope.

The revamped BlueJeans Events will be available for customer preview by September.