VMware is acquiring Datrium for hybrid cloud disaster recovery

VMware on Wednesday announced it's acquiring Datrium, a disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) firm based in Sunnyvale, Calif. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Once the deal closes, VMware plans to expand its current, performance-optimized VMware Site Recovery DRaaS offering with Datrium's cost-optimized DRaaS option. The move fits into VMware's vision to create a consistent operating model across hybrid cloud environments.

"This is a significant move forward to help customers build hybrid clouds by combining the consistent infrastructure and operations of VMware Cloud with Datrium DRaaS to reduce the cost and complexity of business continuity," VMware's John Gilmartin wrote in a blog post. "DRaaS is ideally suited to the hybrid cloud model where cloud economics and flexibility match the infrequent but unpredictable characteristics of disaster scenarios."

According to IDC, DRaaS is the fastest-growing segment for data protection use cases with a $4.5 billion market growing at 15 percent CAGR for 2019 through 2023.

Datrium already offers an end-to-end DR service in VMware Cloud on AWS. The founders of the eight year-old firm came from VMware and Data Domain. Its customers span industries including financial services, health care, government manufacturing and entertainment.

In its own blog post, Datrium said the acquisition would allow it to accelerate its plans to support all major cloud platforms.