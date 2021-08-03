VMware updates VDI software Horizon for hybrid and multi-cloud strategies

VMware on Tuesday rolled out a series of updates to Horizon, its virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-aService (DaaS) platform, that make it easier to manage hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

The updates should help IT teams that have to manage virtual desktops and apps while remote work policies remain in flux. Over a six-week period in early 2020, when companies quickly shifted to remote work, the total number of cloud-deployed Horizon desktops grew by 82 percent, according to VMware.

First, VMware is expanding multiple Horizon Control Plane services to additional cloud providers, including the following:

Universal Brokering is now available for VMware Horizon on Azure VMware Solution (AVS) environments. It already supports on-premise deployments as well as Horizon on VMware Cloud on AWS, and Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure. The service connects employees to their virtual desktops and apps through the most optimal Horizon Pod or cloud.



Image Management Service, which centrally manages and distributes desktop images across Horizon environments, is now available for VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure and VMware Horizon Cloud on VMware Cloud on AWS environments.



Cloud Monitoring Service, which provides real-time performance monitoring of the user session, virtual desktops, and apps, is now available for VMware Horizon for Azure VMware Solution (AVS) environments.

Meanwhile, Horizon now supports PostgreSQL. Large enterprises can now connect up to 20,000 desktops and sessions per pod, reducing the number of pods required in a Horizon deployment.

VMware will also soon offer remote support for Horizon sessions via VMware Workspace ONE Assist. Currently, Workspace ONE Assist only lets IT and help desk staff remote into a mobile device, special purpose frontline device, or a physical PC.