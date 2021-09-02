Vodafone Australia opens up 5G fixed wireless to customers within its footprint

Image: Vodafone

Vodafone Australia announced on Thursday it has opened up its 5G fixed wireless trial to those premises within its 5G footprint.

Those looking to sign up have a choice of two plans. The first is AU$75 a month and has unlimited data with speeds up to 100Mbps, and the second removes the speed cap for an extra AU$10 a month. Customers who already have a Vodafone mobile plan can knock AU$5 a month off the plan prices.

The company is offering customers a AU$612 modem that they do not have to pay for if they remain on the network for three years.

"There has been huge demand for our 4G Home wireless services, with a tripling of our company's customer base in the first half of this year," TPG Telecom group executive for new business development Craig Levy said.

"We are excited that 5G allows us to extend the benefits to customers with higher speed needs with 5G technology allowing us to deliver faster speeds."

See also: Best internet provider in Australia 2021: Top ISPs

The current 5G footprint of TPG Telecom is best described as patchy, at best. Customers in Sydney, for instance, will need to be in the blue bits in the image above.

"Our 5G network for mobile is currently rolling out nationally in selected areas of major cities and centres, and these new plans will allow customers with 5G indoor access to take advantage of an affordable broadband connection in their home," Levy added.

On Wednesday, the company unveiled an AU$85 per month unlimited mobile data plan that includes 5G connectivity.

The company is also adding 30GB labelled as "Hotspot data" to the plan for users that tether phones, and once used up, the tethered data rate falls back to 2Mbps.

In its recent set of yearly earnings, TPG Telecom, the holder of the Vodafone brand in Australia, reported AU$2.6 billion in revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation came in at AU$886 million, and net profit landed on AU$132 million.

For subscriber numbers, TPG saw a decline of 28,000 in postpaid subscriptions to 3.19 million, prepaid experienced the same drop in customers to 1.9 million, and a drop of 8,000 wholesale customers to 15,000. Overall the company has 5.1 million mobile subscribers.

Related Coverage