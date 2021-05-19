Want to run the Android 12 beta? Here's what you need

So, the Android 12 beta is out. If you want to try this new release out for yourself, then you need the right hardware.

The good news is that if you have a Pixel smartphone, or a phone from Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, or ZTE, you could be in luck.

On the Google Pixel front, the following smartphones are supported:

Pixel 3, 3 XL

Pixel 3A, 3A XL

Pixel 4, 4 XL

Pixel 4A, 4A 5G

Pixel 5

Not using a Pixel? Here's a list of the other smartphones currently supported.

Asus Zenfone 8

OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro model CPH2173

Techno Camon 17

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivi iQOO 7Legend

Xiaomi MI 11, MI 11 Ultra, MI 11I, and MI 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G (Chinese market smartphones only)

For information on supported Realme and Sharp handsets, you'll need to visit the respective Android 12 beta portal.

Got a compatible device? Head here for setup instructions.

Be cautious. This is an early beta release, primarily aimed at developers. Things can and probably will break, and apps may not work properly. So, installing this on your daily driver is probably only for the brave or foolhardy.

Want to try Android 12 beta but don't want to set it up on your smartphone? Another option is to use the emulator contained in Android Studio. Instructions on how to do that is here.