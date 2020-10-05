Warner Bros. reportedly delays sci-fi epic 'Dune' to late 2021

Chiabella James

Multiple trade publications reported Monday evening that Dune, the big-budget Warner Bros. adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi/fantasy novel by Frank Herbert, is being delayed from an expected release this December to a release in October of 2021.

Movie site Collider's Jeff Sneider first related the nearly one-year-delay this afternoon, without citing sources.

The Hollywood Reporter's Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch followed with a report stating unnamed sources tell them the new release date is likely October 1st of 2021, the same date that is expected for another Warner Bros. film, The Batman.

The film is a remake of the 1984 film of the same name, from Universal, that featured Sting, Patrick Steward, and Max von Sydow, among others.