Wayfair Q2 surges due to 'unprecedented demand'

Wayfair IR

Wayfair's second quarter results were well ahead of estimates due to "unprecedented demand" as the hit 26 million active customers working on home and home office projects as education and work went remote.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, furniture retailing moved online. Wayfair said second quarter revenue was $4.3 billion, up 83.7% from a year ago, with net income of $273.9 million, or $2.54 a share. Non-GAAP earnings for the second quarter were $3.13 a share.

Wall Street was expecting non-GAAP second quarter earnings of $1.04 a share on revenue of $4.06 billion.

Wayfair's second quarter highlighted how the company has been able to generate operating leverage and deliver profits. The company's US revenue was up 82.5% and international sales were up 90.5% off a smaller base.

CEO Niraj Shah said:

The second quarter was a very strong period for Wayfair. Our strategic long-term investments positioned us well to serve our customers and to quickly adapt during a challenging time. We experienced unprecedented demand in Q2 and saw record numbers of new and repeat customers choose Wayfair.

