We’re giving away three of Sony's popular wireless noise-canceling headphones

CNET

ZDNet is turning up the volume with our latest sweepstakes. Three grand prize winners will each receive a set of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones so they can stream their favorite music service or listen to content.

The WH-1000XM3 is well-loved for its features, comfortable design, and superb performance -- both for its sound and noise-canceling capabilities. In fact, Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones have been rated among CNET's 2019 Best Headphones and received an Editors Choice award in November.

Are you looking to be one of the three winners? You just have to read the rules, accept the terms and conditions of our sweepstakes and fill out the form below. Don't forget you can unlock extra entries and increase your chances of winning by following us and on social media and more. Good luck everyone!

If you are having trouble viewing the entry form, visit here.