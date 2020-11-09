Western Digital unveils high-speed M.2 PCIe SSD for content creators

Content creators have rather unique storage needs. They require lots and lots of space for high resolution photos, video, CAD, or 3D, but it also needs to be fast storage offering as few bottlenecks as possible.

The new WD Blue SN550 2TB ticks all the boxes.

The SN550 2TB is offered in a slim single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD, which means it should fit into any M.2 slot without any issues, and it offers sequential read and write speeds of 2600MB/s and 1800MB/s, respectively.

Put that another way, the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD delivers over four times the speed of Western Digital's fastest SATA drives.

The drive comes with a 5-year limited warranty, and while Western Digital hasn't updated its data sheet for endurance, the 1TB version of the SN550 offered 600 TBW (terabytes written), so I would expect this to be in the region of 1200 TBW.

The WD Blue SN550 2TB is available immediately, priced at $249.99.