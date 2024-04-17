Samsung unveils fastest LPDDR5X DRAM at 10.7Gbps for on-device AI boost

Image: Samsung

Samsung said on Wednesday that it has developed an LPDDR5X DRAM that offers the industry's fastest speed at up to 10.7Gbps.

The memory chip offers the lower power and high-performance requirement needed for on-device AI, the South Korean tech giant said. The company's latest is the smallest in the market among 12-nanometer (nm) class DRAMs and is not just aimed at smartphones but AI PCs, AI accelerators, servers, auto, and other applications, Samsung said.

The 12nm LPDDR5X DRAM has 25% upped performance and 30% more capacity compared to its predecessor, which had a maximum speed of 8.5Gbps. It also supports a 32GB capacity on a single package when paired with a processor.

Samsung further strengthened the low-power aspect of the DRAM by applying variable power use and expanding low bandwidth operation areas. This improved power efficiency by 25%, the company said, which will bring the total cost of ownership down for smartphones and servers.

Samsung said it will verify its new chip with application processors and mobile companies and start mass production in the second half of the year.

LPPDDR, low power double data rate, DRAM, originally aimed at mobile devices, is seeing its application expand to servers and data centers for their low power consumption benefits from the AI boom.