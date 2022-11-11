/>
X
Innovation
Home Innovation

We've officially launched ZDNET In Depth with original reporting and immersive storytelling

The first long form story in ZDNET's new content franchise is live, and a new one will arrive each month.
steve-ranger
Written by Steve Ranger, Global News Director on
zdnet-lf-hero-4day
Image: Andrew Ballagh

Following hot on the heels of our spectacular redesign earlier this year we're pleased to launch our newest feature: ZDNET In Depth.

ZDNET In Depth aims to bring you original reporting and the human stories behind the most important issues and trends in tech.

Every month we'll deliver to you another deeply reported story that allows you to understand the big issues. We're thrilled to present this in an immersive story-telling format that allows the narrative to unfold at exactly the right pace.

We're very excited to have just published the first of these stories and we're starting big.

Our first ZDNET In Depth is a look at what could be the biggest change to our working life in a century – the rise of the four-day workweek.

It's a story that explains how everything from new tech to hybrid work has broken the traditional working week – and how to fix it. It's one of those stories that captures a hugely important tipping point that we could all be looking back to understand for years to come.

We've designed a special look-and-feel for these In Depth story pages and we hope that you'll be able to take the time to immerse yourself in these stories and their original graphics.

The ZDNET team has a long – and award-winning – heritage in delivering impactful writing on tech, and with the launch of In Depth we're opening a new and exciting chapter. It brilliantly complements our breaking news, advice, reviews, monthly special features, videos and more.

And this is just one of the innovations we've got planned for the next few months. Check out our first story and get ready for more to come.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered
gettyimages-young-woman-shopping-online-with-laptop-and-credit-card-at-home

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens
Person wearing a black glove and holding a hand-sized black flashlight

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to
Business project team working together at meeting room at office.Horizontal.Blurred background.Flares.

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to