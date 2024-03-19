'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
What is Suno? The 'ChatGPT for music' generates songs in seconds
Several text-to-music generators are now on the market, including offerings from Meta and Google. However, the Suno AI music generator is becoming increasingly popular -- likely because it creates original lyrics and vocals, and because it leverages the power of ChatGPT.
So what is Suno and how does it work?
What is Suno?
Suno is an AI music generator that uses a text prompt to generate a song with original lyrics and beats. The generator can be accessed via its free standalone website or via Microsoft Copilot by enabling Suno's third-party plug-in.
What makes Suno stand out from other music-generating models? In addition to creating the music -- which you can do on Meta's AudioCraft and Google's MusicFX -- Suno also produces original lyrics and vocals. This is a reflection of the company's mission to make it possible for everyone to create music, regardless of background or musical knowledge.
"Whether you're a shower singer or a charting artist, we break barriers between you and the song you dream of making," said Suno on its website. Suno's intuitive interface makes it easy to use, and the only requirement is creating a free account.
How does Suno work?
Rolling Stone took a deep dive into Suno and its potential impact on the music business. In the report, the AI startup explained that Suno uses its own AI models to generate the music and then leverages ChatGPT to create the song's title and lyrics.
If you have ever used ChatGPT, you know it is a powerful tool capable of generating great text outputs, such as essays, thanks to its advanced natural language processing. Therefore, the integration of ChatGPT into the music generator is extremely fitting and a good indicator of the text quality it will output.
How can I use Suno?
Once you've created an account, to start generating music, simply visit app.suno.ai and enter a prompt into the textbox that describes the sound you want to hear and the topic you want the lyrics to be about.
Some examples offered by Suno include, "A groovy dance song about not being able to wait to see you again" and "A syncopated raga song about dancing all night long." Within seconds, Suno will create the song with lyrics, music, and beat.
I entered the prompt, "A pop song with lyrics about how much you love your dog," and was met with two 37-second versions of the song, which included lyrics and album art, as seen in the image at the top of the article.
You can find the lyrics of the first version below:
[Verse]
You wag your tail, you make me smile
You're always there, going the extra mile (mile)
You're my best friend, my loyal companion
Through thick and thin, you're the star of my universe (ooh-yeah)
[Chorus]
I love you, oh my furry best friend (best friend)
You're with me till the very end (the very end)
You lick my face, you give me a hug
You fill my heart with so much love (oh-oh-oh-oh)
Even though the clips are short, you can extend them by clicking on three dots and clicking "Continue from the song." There you have the option to drop your own lyrics and style of music or randomize both.
Free users get 50 credits per day, and a single song generation takes up 10 credits. If you need more credits, you can upgrade to the Pro Plan for $8 per month, which gives users 2,500 credits per month; or the Premier Plan, which gives users access to 10,000 credits per month.
Both subscription plans have other perks such as general commercial terms, optional credit top-ups priority generating queue, and the ability to run 10 jobs at once. If you want to use Suno in Copilot, you can find ZDNET's step-by-step instructions here.
Who owns songs made with Suno?
The emergence of AI music generators has alarmed music labels and artists because of how easy it is to create music that uses artists' voices without their consent. How is Suno navigating the copyright issue?
According to the Rolling Stone report, Suno refuses to generate any music in the style of real artists' voices.
Since all the music generated is original and not lifted from other artists' work, paying subscribers own the songs generated by Suno, as well as the artwork that accompanies the songs. However, Suno retains all ownership of songs created by free users, as well as the artwork.
As a result, if you are a paying subscriber you can use the music for commercial use, such as posting the songs on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Music. Free users can only post on social media with attribution and are not allowed to use the songs commercially. Regardless of which version you use, if you input your own lyrics, you retain ownership of that.
Are the songs subject to copyright protection? Here's what Suno shares on its website:
"The availability and scope of copyright protection for content generated (in whole or in part) using artificial intelligence is a complex and dynamic area of law, which is rapidly evolving and varies among countries. We encourage you to consult a qualified attorney to advise you about the latest development and the degree of copyright protection available for the output you generate using Suno."
As AI becomes more pervasive in the music industry, we will continue to see developments in policy that carefully delineate the limitations and allowances of AI. For example, over the summer the Recording Academy addressed how AI-generated music and content would be considered for the Grammy Awards.