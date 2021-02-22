What will work look like in the future? Tell us what you think.

Image: iStockphoto/fizkes

Remember when clouds were solely in the sky, and team communication meant picking up the phone? Thanks to innovations in IT, those days are long gone. Now, workplaces use virtual desktop infrastructure to work remotely, clouds for computing, video conferencing software to meet, and countless collaboration platform-tools to manage projects, teams, and businesses.

This is just the beginning of what the digital workplace will look like. What other trends will define the way we work over the next five years? TechRepublic Premium is conducting a survey to find out.

If you're familiar with the tools and strategies your company uses to create a digital workplace, we want to hear from you.

Take the Tools and strategies for the digital workplace survey now.

The survey contains 13 or fewer multiple-choice questions, plus a few demographic questions, and should take less than five minutes to complete.

You'll be asked questions about what types of collaboration platform-tools your business uses, how your business uses them, as well as specific tools you use for VDI, VPN, cloud storage, video conferencing, team communication, project management, team management, and more.

Results from the survey will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium special report.

Visit the TechRepublic Premium Tools and strategies for the digital workplace survey.

Also see