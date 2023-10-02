Everything you need for commuting to work

Let's face it. You're probably not jumping for joy every morning when you wake up thinking about the workday ahead--let alone getting yourself to your job. If you're anything like me, you may even be groaning in grogginess after waking up while it's still pitch black only to head out the door within the hour and watch the sunrise out of the dirty windows of varying forms of public transit.

Your commute to the office can often feel like an extension of work itself--work you may not be collecting any check for, either. And it doesn't matter if your commute is two hours like mine or less than 20 minutes, the monotony of getting yourself to the office can take its toll.

Also: The demand for hybrid work is only growing

Luckily, there's a few things you can do to ease your morning stress and make your travel as hassle-free as possible. Whether you're heading into the office for your first full-time gig or are returning to the office after working from home the past few years, ZDNET has compiled a list of everything you need for your office commute, based on personal experience and hands-on testing by our experts.

A portable charger

If there's anything my long commute has taught me it's that a portable charger is not a luxury, it is an absolute necessity. By the time you're ready to head home, you don't want a near-dead phone which can limit your entertainment en route and, not to mention, be potentially risky. Make sure you're never without a charged phone by carrying a compact charger in tow.

Anker PowerCore 10,000 PD Redux Best portable charger Anker/ZDNET This power bank is the perfect on-the-go charger due to its "not-too-big, not-too-small" design. This Goldilocks size allows users multiple rounds of recharges while still being practical enough to carry on your commute. It comes with two USB-A ports for high-speed dual device charging and one USB-C PD input for faster recharging. Priced under $75, it's a moderate investment to ensure you can always stay connected, no matter what your phone battery dwindles to throughout the day. View now at Amazon View now at Newegg

iWalk Mini Portable Charger Best budget portable charger iWalk/ZDNET As a personal favorite of mine, the iWalk portable charger takes "on-the-move" to the next level, as it easily plugs into the bottom of your phone and allows you to utilize it simultaneously. What's even better is no cord is required and its sleek size helps this charger fit nicely into work bags, handbags, and even pockets, making it perfect for standing on the subway. For less than $30 this charger is great for a mini emergency charge and is an ideal "always in your bag" product. View now at Amazon View now at Newegg

Ugreen MagSafe 10,000mAh Battery Pack Best multi-use portable charger UGREEN/ZDNET This portable charger combines size and functionality, making it perfect for a backup charge at home or while out and about. Available USB-A and USB-C ports make for easy wired charging to the unit, while the MagSafe design allows for safe wireless charging. What's more is all three ports can be utilized at the same time, allowing for convenient charging for wireless headphones and more. For even more multi-use, this charger features a kickstand that allows it to orient phones vertically or horizontally, creating the perfect mini entertainment setup. Also: This power bank works great for iPhone or Android View now at Amazon

A pair of noise-canceling headphones or earbuds

Trust me, there's nothing you'll want more during your commute than to drown out the sounds of the train, bus, subway, or streets with a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds. There's also nothing more annoying than someone blaring their own music or cell conversation out of their device at 7 a.m. Take it from me and don't be that person--invest in a quality listening experience to bring some zen to your work commute.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Best noise-canceling earbuds for Apple users Apple/ZDNET AirPods are a tried and true earbud staple, but the AirPods Pro 2 combine a crisp listening experience with comfort and noise-canceling capabilities. Developed with Apple's H2 chip, these AirPods upgrade performance with high-band connectivity and a low-distortion audio driver with a custom amplifier to ensure crystal clear audio across more sound frequencies. If you find constant noise cancellation inconvenient for your commute, these earbuds have a transparency mode that ZDNET contributor Jason Cipriani says he is "legitimately in love with," based on high-quality audio and surrounding sound listening. View now at Best Buy View now at Walmart View now at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Best noise-canceling headphones Sony/ZDNET If you prefer an over-the-ear option to listen to your favorite tunes, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are a standout for your new commuting essential. These headphones feature active noise-cancellation (ANC), top-notch sound quality, and enhanced battery life, as well as come with the certainty that you're getting a great pair of headphones from a reputable brand with notoriety in the ANC field. This headset is also lightweight in design, making them the perfect pair for long-wear such as your daily travels. Review: Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are basically perfect View now at Best Buy View now at Amazon

A commuter-friendly work bag

Arguably the most important essential, a backpack should be durable and lightweight enough to carry your essentials to and from work. What's more is your bag needs to be able to hold your laptop and keep it safe during a sometimes bumpy or rough commute. Backpacks are a great traditional travel option that can help optimize your frequent trips to and from the office.

Herschel Little America Backpack Best work bag overall Herschel/ZDNET The Little America backpack by Herschel is a classic and recognizable bag. Its timeless and sleek design helps organize all your items effortlessly while still maintaining a professional look. This bag features contoured padded back straps for extra comfort and comes in two different sizes which can hold up to a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop. A drawstring closure allows the backpack to create extra storage space and magnetic fastenings built into the front straps, securing your items inside. Plus, Herschel offers a lifetime warranty on its bags. View now at Amazon

Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack Best laptop work bag Timbuk2/ZDNET If you're concerned about protecting your tech while you're out and about, the Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack is specially designed with your computer in mind. This bag's laptop pocket fits devices up to 17 inches and the bag is constructed of water-resistant material, making sure your laptop stays dry and safe. For all your other essentials, there is a large main compartment and a dedicated stretch sleeve that can hold a water bottle. View now at Amazon

Amazon Basics Backpack Best budget work bag Amazon/ZDNET If you're looking for an affordable and easily accessible work bag, this Amazon Basics Backpack may be just for you. With three color options, a 40L capacity, and room for up to a 15-inch laptop, you have everything you need to stay organized. And, if you're ever in need of more space, the bag features a full-expansion zipper that provides an extra 10% of storage. View now at Amazon

A Wi-Fi hotspot

If you're like me and have an overly long commute to the office, it may be worth investigating how to maximize your time and efficiency. While some public transit may provide Wi-Fi and similarly some phones can be activated as a hotspot, a specifically designed traditional hotspot is a reliable and fast way to access the internet while en route, allowing you to use your commute time for work, personal or entertainment purposes easily and consistently. The best hotspots can be set up by your phone provider and are game-changers for those who spend large chunks of their day commuting.

Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L Hotspot Best Verizon hotspot Verizon/ZDNET The Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L is ZDNET's best hotspot pick for 2023, and for good reason: the device is ultra fast and reliable and also features an easy-to-use touchscreen. This hotspot offers dual-band frequencies and is compatible with both your laptop and smartphone, and the USB-C connection is even included. You can easily connect up to 15 different devices if needed, and can utilize your hotspot up to 24 hours before needing a charge. View now at Best Buy View now at Amazon

Simo Solis Lite Best international hotspot Simo/ZDNET If your job sometimes requires extensive travel to other countries, the Simo Solis Lite hotspot will be your best friend. There's no need to sacrifice a reliable connection no matter where you are in the world, and this hotspot offers a dual-band 5 GHz frequency and 4G LTE bandwidth– ensuring a strong connection in 135-plus countries. What's more is no SIM card is needed to connect up to 10 devices, making this the perfect commuting companion for the avid work traveler. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy

ZTE Max Connect MF928 Best budget hotspot ZTE/ZDNET This $55 hotspot from ZTE Max Connected MF928 is an affordable option for hassle-free connectivity. It comes unlocked, allowing for connection via a number of networks such as T-Mobile, Sprint, and more. For easy and reliable connection on your commute, the hotspot additionally features dual-band 5 GHz frequency and downloading speeds which reach 150 MBps. View now at Amazon View now at Newegg

You might also need:

No one knows your commute better than you -- make your trips to-and-from the office more palatable by expanding your work bag items to include what works best for your lifestyle. It's never a bad idea to be prepared, but you don't want to lug everything but your kitchen sink with you along to the office. Here's a few additional items to consider for your commuter essentials.

Do I really need these extra items on hand during my commute? The short answer here is no, you don't have to purchase extra items to have on hand during your commute. While ZDNET highly recommends these products as essentials for commuting, only you know what you truly need for your day-to-day lifestyle. Maybe you like to have a few more items in your work bag or maybe you don't bring anything besides your cellphone with you -- do whatever is best for you.

What is a hyrbid work schedule? Lots of workers are starting to return to the office after working from home since the onset of the pandemic. Many companies are now moving towards a hybrid work schedule, which means that workers are required to go into an office two or three days a week, and can work from home the remaining days. Also: Hybrid working or back to the office, here's how to keep everyone engaged