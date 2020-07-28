WhatsApp is the most used app in Brazil during Covid-19 outbreak

WhatsApp is currently the most popular app in Brazil, according to a new survey into the usage of mobile apps during the pandemic.

The study carried out by the marketing and consumer insights unit of Brazilian business school ESPM sought to understand the impact of app usage in consumer habits under the restrictions introduced by the social distancing measures.

WhatsApp is the mobile tool Brazilians have used the most in the last few months, cited by 97% of those polled reported as an essential tool to go about their daily activities since the new coronavirus outbreak became known. The second most popular app is Instagram, cited by 88% of survey participants, followed by YouTube, mentioned by 75% of respondents.

Movie streaming app Netflix was cited by 68% of respondents, while the videoconferencing platform Zoom was mentioned by 52% of those polled. Other popular apps cited included food delivery app iFood, mentioned by 41% of those surveyed, as well as Amazon Prime Video (24%), TikTok (23%) and Microsoft Teams (16%).

Overall, the main purpose of apps for Brazilian users is to get some distraction, mostly through watching videos, cited by 77% of respondents, followed by talking to friends and family (73%), working (50%), and studying (49%).

The study has found users aged over 45 use apps mostly to keep in touch with friends and family, while people aged between 25 and 34 are the group most likely to order food through apps. The user group aged up to 17 years old, uses apps mainly to watch movies, series and videos.

According to ESPM professor Helder Haddad, the study employed statistical analysis and data correlation techniques to identify feelings provoked by app usage. "There is an increase in anxiety, stress and tiredness amongst women, while men have more positive feelings", Haddad said.

