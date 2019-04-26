Windows 10 Your Phone app: Now your Android notifications sync to your PC

Microsoft has improved Your Phone, its app for Android smartphones and Windows 10 that lets users complete tasks across devices.
The Your Phone app can now sync app notifications from the phone with a connected Windows 10 PC.
The feature was announced on Twitter by Vishnu Nath, director of program management at Microsoft Mobile eXperiences.
Not everyone will be able to use the feature yet, as it's only available to Windows Insiders who use the Your Phone app and is being rolled out in stages.
A screenshot of the feature on a desktop shows that app notifications to an Android phone now appear within a Notifications screen in the Your Phone app on Windows 10.
These notifications include alerts and messages from apps such as Twitter, OneDrive, and the Google app. So that's one less occasion a user would need to take a phone out to respond to new notifications.
The feature also allows users to dismiss a notification on the PC and it will automatically be dismissed from the connected phone.
Microsoft launched the Your Phone last year with a feature that syncs text from an Android phone with a Windows 10 PC. It also allowed users to see the last 25 photos taken from a connected phone. Since then, it's been adding functionality to the app and testing it with Windows Insiders.
As noted by Windows Central, earlier this year Microsoft added badges and bold text for unread SMS messages.
It has also added a screen-mirroring feature, allowing users to use apps on the smartphone from the PC. Until recently, the Bluetooth-enable feature only worked with Samsung Galaxy S8 and S9 smartphones, while on the desktop side the feature was only supported by the Surface Go.
However, according to Nath, screen-mirroring support has been extended to the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 8 and Note 9 devices, as well as the OnePlus 6 and 6t. His group is working on expanding support for other PCs.
windows10yourphoneappsync.jpg
More on Microsoft Windows 10 and the Your Phone app
- Microsoft Your Phone, First Take: Nice idea, but implementation needs to improve
- Microsoft starts testing Android app-mirroring on Windows 10
- Microsoft quietly makes 'Your Phone' Android app available to mainstream Windows 10 users
- Windows 10's Your Phone app: Take pic on Android phone, see it pop up on your PC
- Microsoft updates 'Your Phone' for Android with SMS support
- How to access your Android phone's texts and photos in Windows 10 TechRepublic
- Microsoft to show off Your Phone app for Windows 10 at Build CNET
Join Discussion