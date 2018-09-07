Microsoft updates 'Your Phone' for Android with SMS support

On September 7, Microsoft delivered yet another test build to Fast Ring Insiders of its Windows 10 October 2018 Update (a k a "Redstone 5"). Like most of its recent Fast Ring builds, this one -- Build 17755 -- is all about fixes and only very limitedly about new features. And that's fitting, given the October 2018 Update is nearly "done."

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft did update the Android version of the Your Phone app so that it also allows users to sync their texts from their Android phones with their Windows 10 PCs. In order to try out this SMS support, testers must be running either Windows 10 Redstone 5 or a Skip Ahead build of 19H1, the next feature release of Windows 10.

The Your Phone Android app already allowed Insider testers to see the last 25 photos from their phones on their PCs. The SMS support is new as of today. There's no word on when/if Microsoft will add SMS support to the iPhone version of Your Phone app because of how tightly Apple controls that platform.

The Microsoft Your Phone app is designed to allow Android and iOS phones to more tightly synchronize with Windows 10 PCs.The iPhone version of the app currently only allows users to share Web pages they were browsing on their phones with their Windows 10 PCs. Ultimately, Microsoft is planning to expand Your Phone so it can do more. Microsoft has said it plans to use Your Phone to allow users to make calls; send and receive SMS messages and more.

For a full list of the fixes in today's Windows 10 October 2018 Update test build, check out Microsoft's blog post.

Microsoft will begin rolling out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update to mainstream users some time in the month of October.