Windows 11: Bug fixes and app updates arrive in new preview

Microsoft releases what could be one of the final preview updates before Windows 11 is released to mainstream users.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 preview build 22000.194 to the Insiders Beta Channel, bringing seven bug fixes, updates to the Snipping Tool, Calculator and Clock apps. Microsoft is also testing the new Photos app with a new preview for Dev Channel Insiders.

These apps, as well as the Mail & Calendar apps, are among the first to get updated and will be part of the Windows 11 release.

In Windows 11, the classic screen capture Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps are swapped with a new Snipping Tool. Screenshots can be taken with the WIN+SHIFT+S keyboard shortcut. It offers tools to edit screen screenshots with text and cropping. It also supports system dark mode.

The updated Calculator app fits better with Windows 11's new design and includes the standard calculator, Programmer Mode, a graphing mode, and conversions for 100 different units and currencies.

The Mail and Calendar apps have also been redesigned for Windows 11.

The Clock app with Focus Sessions rolled out in August to Dev Channel users, including new visuals to suit Windows 11. Focus Sessions aims to help Windows 11 users stay focussed with features like the Focus Timer for achieving goals in a set time, a Focus integration with Spotify, and an integration with Microsoft's To Do task management app.

Microsoft highlights in a blogpost seven fixes for glitches in this Beta build of Windows 11, including Bluetooth connectivity issues, subtitles not appearing, and unnecessary bug checks in modern standby mode.

Microsoft fixed a problem that causes Windows 11 to hang due to an issue with PowerShell "that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories."

"This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding," Microsoft notes.

Microsoft has broadened the enforcement of Windows 11 system requirements on virtual machines (VM) in line with physical PC hardware requirements. ZDNet's Ed Bott has a rundown of the hardware requirements for Windows 11, which limits the OS update to newer hardware.

The VM change affects both Microsoft's HyperV virtualization product as well as those from VMware and Oracle.

"Previously created VMs running Insider Preview builds may not update to the latest preview builds. In Hyper-V, VMs need to be created as a Generation 2 VM," Microsoft explains.

"Running Windows 11 in VMs in other virtualization products from vendors such as VMware and Oracle will continue to work as long as the hardware requirements are met."

The known issues affecting the Taskbar and Start menu, Start, Windows Terminal, Search, Widgets and the Windows Sandbox remain from earlier previews. Some emerged via public reports in early September.

As flagged by Microsoft last week, the redesigned Photos app is rolling out to Insiders in the Windows 11 Dev Channel. It includes edge-to-edge views of photos and a new toolbar with editing features, a filmstrip at the bottom of the photo viewer, and a feature to compare photos in the same window. There are new integrations with third-party editing apps.