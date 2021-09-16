Windows 11: Microsoft tests a revamped Tips app for the new operating system

Windows 11: Everything you need to know Watch Now

Microsoft is testing a refreshed and redesigned Tips app for Windows 11 to help users discover new features, shortcuts and configurations.

The refresh updates the Windows 10 Tips app that Microsoft introduced last year to help users find new features and tricks.

Microsoft has offered the Tips app to Insider testers on the Dev Channel in preview build 22458. The Tips app contains over 114 new tips, according to Microsoft.

The refresh is meant to align with the Windows 11 UI refresh, including translucent 'acrylic material' effects and user experience updates.

Microsoft notes it will help users discover keyboard shortcuts, find ways to optimize your PC, dive into productivity tips for Office, and more.

Additionally, the Tips app now appears throughout Windows 11 to help users discover features in context and on the go.

While Dev Channel builds aren't necessarily aligned to the Windows 11 release on October 5, Microsoft does plan to introduce the new Tips app to the Insiders Beta and Release Preview Channels "soon".

As the October 5 Windows 11 mainstream release approaches, Microsoft is busy fixing up a number of glitches with key elements of the preview OS, including Taskbar, Start, file Explorer and the widgets board. It lists the same known issues in this Dev Channel preview as it did last week in the Beta Channel release.