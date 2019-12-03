Workday delivers strong Q3, tops 3,000 customers

Workday: How ML and data help large organizations manage and retain talent The head of HCM (human capital management) at Workday explains how machine learning and data are shaping how large organizations manage talent, retain employees, and execute quickly.

Workday's third quarter delivered revenue growth of more than 26% as the company saw strong demand and ended the quarter with more than 3,000 customers.

The finance and human resources software player reported a net loss of $115.7 million, or 51 cents a share, on revenue of $938.1 million, up 26.2% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were 53 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting Workday to report non-GAAP earnings of 37 cents a share on revenue of $921 million.

Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri said the company had 42 million users and was leveraging machine learning throughout its applications. Last month, Workday acquired Scout RFP.

The company projected fiscal 2020 subscription revenue of $3.085 billion to $3.087 billion. Fourth quarter subscription revenue will be $828 million to $830 million.

On a conference call with analysts, Bhusri said: