Workday delivers strong Q3, tops 3,000 customers

Workday's third quarter delivered revenue growth of more than 26% as the company saw strong demand and ended the quarter with more than 3,000 customers.
The finance and human resources software player reported a net loss of $115.7 million, or 51 cents a share, on revenue of $938.1 million, up 26.2% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were 53 cents a share.
Wall Street was expecting Workday to report non-GAAP earnings of 37 cents a share on revenue of $921 million.
Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri said the company had 42 million users and was leveraging machine learning throughout its applications. Last month, Workday acquired Scout RFP.
- Workday to buy Scout RFP for $540 million
- Workday: How ML and data help large organizations manage and retain talent
- Workday intros new blockchain powered credentialing technology
The company projected fiscal 2020 subscription revenue of $3.085 billion to $3.087 billion. Fourth quarter subscription revenue will be $828 million to $830 million.
On a conference call with analysts, Bhusri said:
In Q3, we added 6 more Fortune 500 customers and 11 in the Global 2000. A few of the new HCM customers include Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Magna International, Royal Bank of Canada and Center Health. Some notable go-lives in the quarter included Glencore National AG, the Dow Chemical Company and Telstra Corporation. Turning to Workday Financial Management, we now have approximately 800 total Financial Management customers.
Join Discussion