Xfinity Mobile adds BYOD support for Samsung Galaxy phones

Comcast says it has stopped throttling internet users' speeds (for now) Internet service provider Comcast says it no longer needs to throttle speeds for heavy internet users, ending a network-management technique it's been using since 2008. Read more: https://zd.net/2HPWCBV

Xfinity Mobile, Comcast's MVNO wireless carrier , on Tuesday announced support for customers to bring their own Samsung phones to the carrier. Previously, Xfinity Mobile only supported Apple's iPhone for customers who wanted to bring their own phone.

Specifically, Xfinity Mobile will now support the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S9, S9 Plus, Note 8 and Note 9.

Potential customers will need to visit an Xfinity Mobile store to check device compatibility. In the future, you'll be able to check if your device will work with the carrier by visiting the Bring Your Phone section of the Xfinity Mobile site and entering your phone's carrier and then its serial number (IMEI). If your device is eligible, you can sign up for service without having to purchase a new phone. If there's a compatibility issue, you can trade in your old phone and apply the amount towards a new phone.

Support for more BYOD Android devices is expected to happen later this year, but there's no word on which devices would also be supported.

To go along with the launch, Xfinity Mobile is offering a $100 prepaid credit card for those who bring their own Android device to the carrier and activate a new line with a ported phone number from a competing carrier. The promotion runs through Aug. 4.

Xfinity Mobile already supports Android phones, however, the phones have to be purchased directly from the carrier. By allowing users to bring their own devices, the cost of switching carriers is lower, in turn, makes switching easier.