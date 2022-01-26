Why you can trust ZDNet
Xiaomi announces four Redmi Note 11 smartphones with compelling specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi line of smartphones offer compelling smartphone experiences and high-end specifications at affordable prices. Some of the phones are available in the US directly through Amazon, so there is bound to be one you like.

The worldwide smartphone market is led by Samsung then Apple, which is not a surprise to most people. In very close third place we find Xiaomi and with the announcement of four new Note 11 series affordable devices we are likely to see this market share increase in the next few months.

The Redmi Note 11 series is comprised of the Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro 5G. A couple of these phones are on the way to us for review so stay tuned for full coverage in the coming weeks. The Note 11 and 11S are the lower-priced models and they will be available in January. The Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G are the higher-end models that will be available starting in February. Final pricing to be announced.

The top three models sport a powerful 108MP primary camera with 9-in-1 pixel binning technology. High refresh rate displays, bright AMOLED screens, dual speakers, a standard 3.5mm audio port, and the side fingerprint sensor are found on all four smartphones.

Also: Best Android phone 2022: Top expert picks

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has the highest level of specifications and will be the one with the highest price. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, 16MP in-display front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 5000mAh battery, and three storage options. The phone will be available in Graphite Gray, Polar White, and Atlantic Blue.

67W turbo-charging is supported on this phone so you can charge it up to 50% in just 15 minutes. This model also is the only one with 5G support so we will make sure to test it on US networks for 5G compatibility.

redmi-note-11-series-cut.jpg

 Image: Xiaomi

Compared to the 5G model, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with an additional 2MP depth camera on the back. It has the same display, size, and other features.

Also: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro first take: 108MP camera, 120Hz display, and 5,020mAh battery

The Redmi Note 11S also incorporates the MediaTek Helio G96 processor but has a slightly smaller 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a slightly lower level of fast charging, but that same massive 5,000mAh battery. The top three Note 11 devices will be available with RAM and internal storage options of 6GB/64GB, 6B/128GB, and 8GB/128GB with a microSD card for extra storage capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

$324 at Amazon

With the entry-level Note 11, RAM and storage options include 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. The 6.43-inch display remains the same as the Note 11S with the main camera having a 50MP sensor and the front camera a 13MP variant. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor powers this model while the speakers, audio port, fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery, and IR blaster are all still present.

