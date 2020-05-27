You can build Linus Torvalds' PC: Here's all the hardware and where to buy it

Linus Torvalds is the most famous programmer in the world, father of the Linux operating system. and make of the near-universal Git distributed version control system. He also builds his own developer workstation and recently upgraded his PC to a speedy AMD Threadripper 3970x-based processor. But a computer is more than a CPU.

In an exclusive conversation, Torvalds revealed what he used in his latest programming PC.

Extra fan Silent Wings 3 Fast PCs require a lot of power, which, in turn, means they generate a lot of heat. At the same time, Torvalds values quiet, and that's what he gets from the Silent Wings 3 fan.

Memory 4x16GB DDR4-2666 Getty Images/iStockphoto In an ideal world, Torvalds wanted 64GBs of error-correcting code (ECC) memory. He settled for a high-quality generic DDR RAM.