You can build Linus Torvalds' PC: Here's all the hardware and where to buy it

Normally, Torvalds would pop into his local Fry's. But in these pandemic times, he ordered everything from Amazon. Here's the complete list of parts.

Linus Torvalds is the most famous programmer in the world, father of the Linux operating system. and make of the near-universal Git distributed version control system. He also builds his own developer workstation and recently upgraded his PC to a speedy AMD Threadripper 3970x-based processor. But a computer is more than a CPU. 

In an exclusive conversation, Torvalds revealed what he used in his latest programming PC. 

CPU

Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

Why not the best? Ryzen Threadripper 3970X isn't cheap, but it's the fastest CPU out there.

Motherboard

Gigabyte Aorus TRX40 Master

For a top-of-the-line CPU, you need a best of breed motherboard, the Gigabyte Aorus RX40 Master.

Case

Be Quiet Dark Base 700

Torvalds values quiet while he's working, and that's what the Be Quiet Dark Base 700 PC case delivers.

Extra fan

Silent Wings 3

Fast PCs require a lot of power, which, in turn, means they generate a lot of heat. At the same time, Torvalds values quiet, and that's what he gets from the Silent Wings 3 fan. 

Power Supply Unit

Seasonic Focus GX-850

Fast CPUs also require a lot of power, and the Seasonic Focus GX-850 delivers that in spades. 

Storage

SSD: 1TB Samsung EVO 970

Torvalds has found Samsung SSD to be reliable and fast. What more could you want?

Memory

4x16GB DDR4-2666

In an ideal world, Torvalds wanted 64GBs of error-correcting code (ECC) memory. He settled for a high-quality generic DDR RAM.

Linux

Fedora 32

Torvalds has long been fond of the Red Hat community Linux Fedora for development. And, to no surprise, that's what he's using on his latest system.

