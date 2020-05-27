You can build Linus Torvalds' PC: Here's all the hardware and where to buy it

Linus Torvalds is the most famous programmer in the world, father of the Linux operating system. and make of the near-universal Git distributed version control system. He also builds his own developer workstation and recently upgraded his PC to a speedy AMD Threadripper 3970x-based processor. But a computer is more than a CPU.
In an exclusive conversation, Torvalds revealed what he used in his latest programming PC.
CPU
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X isn't cheap, but it's the fastest CPU out there.
Motherboard
Gigabyte Aorus TRX40 Master
For a top-of-the-line CPU, you need a best of breed motherboard, the Gigabyte Aorus RX40 Master.
Case
Be Quiet Dark Base 700
Torvalds values quiet while he's working, and that's what the Be Quiet Dark Base 700 PC case delivers.
Extra fan
Silent Wings 3
Fast PCs require a lot of power, which, in turn, means they generate a lot of heat. At the same time, Torvalds values quiet, and that's what he gets from the Silent Wings 3 fan.
Power Supply Unit
Seasonic Focus GX-850
Fast CPUs also require a lot of power, and the Seasonic Focus GX-850 delivers that in spades.
Storage
SSD: 1TB Samsung EVO 970
Torvalds has found Samsung SSD to be reliable and fast. What more could you want?
Memory
4x16GB DDR4-2666
In an ideal world, Torvalds wanted 64GBs of error-correcting code (ECC) memory. He settled for a high-quality generic DDR RAM.
Linux
Fedora 32
Torvalds has long been fond of the Red Hat community Linux Fedora for development. And, to no surprise, that's what he's using on his latest system.
