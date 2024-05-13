Your GroupMe chats are about to get a lot smarter with Copilot's help

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

GroupMe has been the solution for big group chats to collaborate without worrying about green or blue bubbles, text formatting issues, cross-platform compatibility, sharing phone numbers, and more. Now, the messaging platform has a significant AI upgrade, making chatting an even more seamless experience.

Last week, GroupMe announced its messaging app is now infused with Copilot, meaning you can get Microsoft's AI assistant right in the GroupMe interface. As the demo video below shows, you can hold down on a message and click on the "Ask Copilot" option to get a Copilot-generated answer.

This is especially helpful for college students, who often rely on the platform to communicate as a class to collaborate on projects, study guides, homework, and more. Now, if someone has a question about the material, they can get an answer without leaving the chat.

Beyond answering questions about the material, students can also leverage Copilot for its generative capabilities, asking it to create class materials such as outlines, study guides, and more.

GroupMe also added some non-AI-related upgrades to its platform, including sharing emoji reactions by holding down on a message; link previews for popular shared links such as X posts, Instagram Reels, Spotify, and more; featured pins to highlight the most important messages in a chat; a revamped events interface; and video calls powered by Microsoft Teams.

GroupMe plans to roll out these updates over the next few weeks across all its supported platforms, including Apple, Android, the web, and a new Windows 11 app. If you want Copilot's assistance sooner, you can get it for free from Copilot's website or its Android and iOS apps.