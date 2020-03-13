Your home Wi-Fi network is going to be exposed by telecommuting, work at home

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

With the video calls ramping as fast as novel coronavirus cases and emails about remote work policies, I'm already starting to hear about the hiccups, lags, and hitches in home networks. Yes, folks, it's going to be really obvious who has a Wi-Fi router that is more than six years old.

And it's about to get worse and workers that haven't upgraded their home networks are likely to be exposed in a hurry.

Video conferencing is all the rage, as COVID-19 spreads in the US and globally and workers are told to stay home. But those video calls do strain your personal networks. If you haven't upgraded your Wi-Fi router to the latest standards, you're going to feel the pain.

In addition, broadband providers have various speed tiers as well as capabilities. Here's to hoping that the broadband providers take the throttles off, but in the meantime, you may need to upgrade your Wi-Fi network to enjoy it.

I've recently made the jump to the Netgear Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router AX6000 and the pricey purchase futureproofed my network and helped manage multiple devices. The improvement was immediate.

However, there are other options to upgrade Wi-Fi, which is how you'll be connecting to work most likely.

