Deal alert: AMD unveils time-limited third-gen AMD Ryzen CPU price cuts

Today, chipmaker AMD unveiled time-limited price cuts for a selection of its third-gen AMD Ryzen CPUs.
Here are the five CPUs:
- Ryzen 9 3900X - $449 ($50 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon
- Ryzen 7 3800X - $359 ($40 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon
- Ryzen 7 3700X - $304 ($25 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon
- Ryzen 5 3600X - $224 ($25 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon
- Ryzen 5 3600 - $174 ($25 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon
Price cuts start today and will run until the end of March.
Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.
Those who pick up Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 7 3700X can also get three months of Xbox Game Pass free while stocks last. More details here.
