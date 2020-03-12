Deal alert: AMD unveils time-limited third-gen AMD Ryzen CPU price cuts

Today, chipmaker AMD unveiled time-limited price cuts for a selection of its third-gen AMD Ryzen CPUs.

Here are the five CPUs:

Ryzen 9 3900X - $449 ($50 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon

or lower: Ryzen 7 3800X - $359 ($40 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon

or lower: Ryzen 7 3700X - $304 ($25 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon

or lower: Ryzen 5 3600X - $224 ($25 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon

or lower: Ryzen 5 3600 - $174 ($25 off SEP) or lower: Newegg | Amazon

Price cuts start today and will run until the end of March.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Must read: The ultimate MacBook Pro accessory just got cheaper

Those who pick up Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 7 3700X can also get three months of Xbox Game Pass free while stocks last. More details here.

See also: