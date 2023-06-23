YouTube is testing an AI voice-dubbing feature for creators, and it's incredibly fast

FilippoBacci/Getty Images

YouTube has been working towards expanding its content's accessibility for audiences of all languages. Most recently, in February, YouTube started testing multi-language audio, which would allow creators to dub their videos in 11 languages.

Now YouTube is turning to AI for its dubbing needs.

As reported by The Verge, at VidCon, YouTube announced that it will be employing the use of Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing service from Area 120, Google's incubator for experimental products, to enable AI-powered dubbing for its videos.

The website for Aloud showcases how the dubbing process works. Aloud first transcribes the video. Then it can be reviewed and edited by the creator. Finally, the program translates and dubs the video so that it can be uploaded.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The site claims that transcriptions only take a few minutes and are available in Spanish and Portuguese. Although languages are limited at the moment, Google says it's planning on supporting Hindi, Bahasa-Indonesia, and other languages soon.

Aloud is not yet released to the public, but there is a waitlist that users can join if they would like access. According to the report, YouTube is currently testing the feature with hundreds of creators.