YouTube's new feature will identify songs just by the sound of your hum

Over the last month, YouTube has released several new updates and features to revamp its platform. Now, it is testing two new features to help improve your music listening and video viewing experience on the platform.

On Tuesday, YouTube shared that it is testing more song search capabilities on Android and a channel shelf in the Subscriptions feed for multiple uploads.

Similar to Shazam, the new song search capabilities YouTube is testing will allow users to hum a song or record a song being played for three seconds or longer to identify the song.

Once YouTube finds the song, the platform will redirect users to relevant videos, including official music content and user-generated videos or Shorts featuring the song.

The song search experiment is being rolled out to "a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices," according to the release.

The channel shelf experiment could interest YouTube creators since it will impact how their audience views their content by bundling multiple uploads from a creator into a shelf in the Subscriptions feed.

YouTube explains that this feature should give viewers easier access to the content they are interested in, ease pressure on creators to post multiple times a day, and make it easier for users to engage with the content on the shelf. This update is also being tested with a small percentage of viewers.

These feature updates follow the new features YouTube announced within the month of the update, which include a new Collab feature, vertical live feeds, Q&A stickers for Shorts on mobile, and new ways to link on the platform.