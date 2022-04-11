Zendure SuperTank Pro: Get $50 off this awesome power bank

I like power banks. A lot. And I have a lot of them, ranging from tiny ones that you can slide unobtrusively into a pocket to huge ones.

While there's a huge level of convenience to having a tiny power bank that you can carry with you everywhere, my go-to power bank for the past 18 months or so has been the Zendure SuperTank Pro.

This power bank has been a constant companion during that time. I've used it pretty much daily, it's traveled with me to several countries, and it still works despite numerous falls and drops and being thrown into bags and luggage.

It's a behemoth of a power bank. With a charge capacity of 26,800 mAh and a weight of 20.5oz/580g, the thing is huge.

But it can power all my needs.

This single power bank can charge everything from my AirPods to my drones to my iPhone, and even my 16-inch MacBook ProAnd with a total output of 138W, along with the ability to act as a power hub (the power bank can be used to charge up to three devices while it is being charged itself), this is the perfect charging platform.

It's a beast.

Zendure SuperTank Pro specs Dimensions : 4.9 x 2.9 x 1.8 inches (124mm x 74.5mm x 45.5mm)

: 4.9 x 2.9 x 1.8 inches (124mm x 74.5mm x 45.5mm) Weight : 20.5oz / 580g

: 20.5oz / 580g Capacity : 26,800 mAh

: 26,800 mAh Cells : 8 Samsung high-density electric-vehicle battery cells

: 8 Samsung high-density electric-vehicle battery cells Flight safe : Yes (rated at 96.48 watt-hours)

: Yes (rated at 96.48 watt-hours) Input :

- USB-C1/C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max

: - USB-C1/C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max Output :

- USB-C1: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max

- USB-C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max

- PPS: 5-11V, 5A

- USB-C3/C4: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max

: - USB-C1: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max - USB-C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max - PPS: 5-11V, 5A - USB-C3/C4: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max Total DC Output : 138W

: 138W Firmware upgrade : Yes, requires PC

: Yes, requires PC Display : OLED Screen

: OLED Screen Material: Aluminum shell with ABS & polycarbonate midframe

Well, for the first time the SuperTank Pro is available to purchase from Amazon. And, to make the deal even sweeter, Zendure has a $50 off click coupon on the page, bringing the price of this amazing power bank down to $179.99.

This is a brilliant deal!

The coupon is available until April 20th, 2022.