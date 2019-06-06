ZipRecruiter launches recruiting feature so employers can chase job seekers

ZipRecruiter is rolling out a system that allows job seekers across multiple experience levels to opt in to be recruited by employers across industries.

The effort is powered by ZipRecruiter's artificial intelligence matching technology and aims to present potential candidates to hiring managers. These managers have to post a job on ZipRecruiter and can signal interest with a click. From there, ZipRecruiter connects the two sides.

ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel said the recruitment effort addresses the top complaint from job seekers--applying and not hearing anything back.

The product launched in early April and the first month saw 624,000 job seekers saw outreach from employers. The product also boosted hires by 13 percent month-over-month.

According to ZipRecruiter, the new employer recruitment product has been in development for three years. Last year, ZipRecruiter raised $156 million in Series B venture funding largely to expand its machine learning and AI efforts.