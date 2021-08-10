Zoho intros Canvas, a platform for no-code CRM customization

Zoho on Tuesday introduced Canvas, pitched as a no-code design studio that helps companies improve their CRM system by offering customized experiences. Zoho said Canvas transforms cluttered data into organized, industry-relevant templates and helps simplify complex CRM implementations.

Some of Canvas' key features include a drag and drop editor, a template gallery, and a range of formatting options. The platform also offers self-service via portals and tools for role-based assignment.

The overall goal with the platform, Zoho said, is to enable businesses to create their own CRM interfaces that are better suited to the role of each employee, without IT or developer involvement. In doing so, businesses can increase adoption of CRM systems, decrease implementation time, and improve vertical customization.

"Imagine a reality where the system is tailor-made for each employee's role," said Mani Vembu, COO of Zoho. "That is true all-around personalization, and that's what we're bringing to market with Canvas. We believe it's a more natural solution to the challenge of software adoption. Our ultimate aim is for businesses to create enterprise-wide software experiences with consumer-grade simplicity."

