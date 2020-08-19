Zoom adds smart display compatibility to Zoom for Home service

Zoom said on Wednesday that it's adding compatibility for smart displays to Zoom for Home, its collection of conference room like Zoom features and services for the home office. Zoom for Home will work with Amazon's Echo Show, Facebook's Portal, and the Google Nest Hub Max, the company announced.

Zoom launched its new Home category last month. The service essentially ties together Zoom's recently announced hardware as a service offering with features available via Zoom meeting licenses.

The aim is to offer users an out-of-the-box collaboration setup for video meetings and phone calls, as well as additional hardware-based features such as content sharing, whiteboarding and co-annotation.

Zoom for Home is also compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances, including hardware from DTEB, Neat and Poly.

"We're excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices," said Oded Gal, chief product officer for Zoom. "It's more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally."

Zoom on Portal is expected to be available publicly in September, while Zoom on Echo Show and Zoom on Google Nest Hub Max are expected to be available by the end of the year.

