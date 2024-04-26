'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
What is Matter? How the connectivity standard can change your smart home
What is Matter?
Matter is a relatively new open-source IP-based connectivity standard for smart home technology. It was announced as a joint project called CHIP (Connected Home over Internet Protocol) by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), comprised of Apple, Google, Amazon, and other tech companies. Matter runs on Wi-Fi and Thread network layers and uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for commissioning.
Consider how your devices can communicate with each other via Bluetooth -- Matter is another way for devices to connect and communicate. But Matter can be brought to older devices with over-the-air (OTA) updates, making it more far-reaching than other connectivity protocols. This technique is how Amazon updated existing Echo devices to support Matter, with other tech companies following suit.
With extensive support across technologies and manufacturers, Matter should let you natively add a SwitchBot device into your Apple HomeKit ecosystem, for example, which wasn't possible before the protocol launched.
Instead of devices having a list of all the supported home assistants they can work with, many come with a Matter logo.
When was Matter launched?
The CSA announced the official launch of Matter 1.0 on Oct. 4, 2022.
Matter 1.1 arrived in April 2023 with incremental improvements.
Matter 1.2, with support for nine new device types, including home appliances, was released in October 2023.
Why was Matter created?
Matter has received much attention in the Internet of Things (IoT) arena since its announcement in late 2019. The CSA, the organization behind the creation of Matter and Zigbee, wants to make it the new connectivity standard for smart homes.
Since smart home devices and hubs started appearing on the market, the lack of compatibility between brands and devices has been a big problem. For years, you had to choose your home automation systems carefully, or you might not have compatible devices and have to juggle multiple apps to control your home.
The CSA aims to change that situation with Matter. This standard could diminish interoperability woes and erase the need for the tinkering involved in connecting incompatible devices to an automation system.
Tech companies got involved quickly. Apple's Corey Wang, a producer in Human Interface Design, mentioned Matter during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022), pointing out the need to have more compatibility across brands in smart home devices for a truly connected home. Google added Matter-over-Thread support for its smart home hubs with Thread built-in. In 2021, Amazon announced that almost all Echo devices would support Matter and later made OTA updates to existing devices.
Since then, many other tech companies have launched smart home devices with Matter support, including Eve, Switchbot, Aqara, Govee, Roborock, and others.
What devices work with Matter?
Matter support is available for the basic function of many smart home and IoT devices. The following device types can support Matter, as of the latest 1.2 launch from October 2023:
- Air conditioners (HVAC and room air conditioners)
- Air purifiers
- Air quality sensors (supported sensors can capture and report on PM1, PM2.5, PM10, CO2, NO2, VOC, CO, Ozone, Radon, and Formaldehyde)
- Bridges and hubs
- Blinds
- Dishwashers
- Fans
- Light bulbs
- Light switches
- Locks
- Outlets
- Plugs
- Refrigerators
- Robot vacuums
- Security sensors
- Shades
- Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
- Speakers
- Televisions
- Thermostats
- Washing machines
What is a Matter controller?
A Matter controller is any device or application that controls Matter-certified devices within a network. The controller can be a smart home app, like Apple Home, or a device, like an Amazon Echo Hub.
Matter controllers let users command devices to perform tasks, like asking your Alexa device to turn smart lights off or on or adjusting the thermostat through Google Home.
How does Matter benefit me?
Matter simplifies the smart home business for both manufacturers and consumers. The standard means you don't have to worry about which brands work together or which devices support a specific assistant when you choose a video doorbell or security camera.
Matter also allows you to adopt a smart home automation system, like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Home, without having to juggle extra apps on your smartphone to control the devices that are incompatible with the system.
Aside from universal compatibility, Matter features strong security protocols to protect smart homes from unauthorized access. The standard also makes for a simplified setup of new devices that will get easier over time, with devices being recognized and controlled by existing systems once they join a network.
Matter also makes for a reliable connection in your smart home, reducing the likelihood of devices disconnecting or not responding.