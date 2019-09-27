ZTE partners with Ooredoo Myanmar to demo 5G use cases

ZTE has partnered up with local telco Ooredoo Myanmar to showcase 5G use cases in the country. The showcase marks the first time 5G has been demonstrated in Myanmar, according to the companies.

Held at Myanmar Plaza Yangon, the companies will showcase a range of 5G use cases, including an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience and a drone-based monitoring system.

The VR demonstrations will use Ooredoo Myanmar's 5G network and allow viewers to watch 3D video footage at every single camera angle without any buffering, the companies said.

During live speed tests, Ooredoo Myanmar's 5G network provided speeds of up to 1.75Gbps.

"The demonstration embodies our readiness to lead the digital transformation across the society, the industry, and day-to-day life in Myanmar. We are excited to provide our customers with new experiences in partnership with ZTE Corporation," said Rajeev Sethi, CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar.

In June, the Chinese telco provider announced a similar partnership with Orange España to showcase various use cases for 5G networks in Valencia, Spain.

ZTE's telco equipment is currently banned from participating in 5G rollouts in Australia and Japan, with the countries citing that ZTE and compatriot Huawei are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from Beijing.

However, European companies are continuing to work with Chinese companies like ZTE and Huawei. All of the UK's main telcos are using equipment from Huawei in their 5G rollouts, despite the UK government not yet making a decision on whether Huawei equipment can be used in the UK's 5G network.

In the US, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban US companies from buying, installing, or using foreign-made telecommunications equipment, citing cyber-espionage fears. The ban effectively targets Chinese equipment providers like ZTE and Huawei, although no names are mentioned in the executive order's text.

