Best online colleges in Arizona 2022

Looking to earn an online degree? Consider pursuing a degree at one of the several online colleges in Arizona.
The Grand Canyon State only possesses a few online four-year colleges and universities, but the ones we've highlighted stand out for both affordable tuition and strong programs. Online colleges in Arizona can prepare you for a career in such growing industries as renewable energy, manufacturing, and business services, both in Arizona and nationwide.
Read on for our ranking of the best online colleges in Arizona and what they can do for you.
Before perusing our rankings, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. Our inclusion and ranking criteria for schools include the number of online bachelor's and master's degree programs offered.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Northern Arizona University
Flagstaff, Arizona
About the school: Northern Arizona University's online catalog includes an online master's in mechanical engineering, master's in geographic information science, and master's in computer information technology. The school also offers start-when-you-want personalized online degrees that allow students to pay for schooling at a flat rate for a six-month subscription.
Accreditation: Northern Arizona University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. University of Arizona
Tucson, Arizona
About the school: Founded in 1885, University of Arizona has a top-ranked online college that benefits from corporate partnerships with Amazon, Disney, and American Express. The school currently offers an online master's in agriculture, master's in engineering management, and bachelor's in Africana studies.
Accreditation: University of Arizona is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. Prescott College
Prescott, Arizona
About the school: A private college founded in 1966, Prescott College specializes in programs in the liberal arts and environmental issues. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in sustainable food systems, MBA in sustainability leadership, and bachelor's in environmental studies.
Accreditation: Prescott College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Arizona State University
Tempe, Arizona
About the school: Arizona State University offers hundreds of certificates, undergraduate degrees, and graduate degrees via ASU Online. Online learners use Canvas and enjoy discussion boards, virtual office hours, and self-paced 6-7.5-week courses.
Accreditation: Arizona State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC)
5. Ottawa University-Surprise
Surprise, Arizona
About the school: An American Baptist university, Ottawa University-Surprise offers online courses in accelerated eight-week terms for full-time learners looking to earn a degree fast. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in health care management, master's in nursing, and MBA in data analytics.
Accreditation: Ottawa University-Surprise is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Online colleges in Arizona can help you forge career paths in fields including engineering, business, and environmental studies.
If you'd like to explore online college as a path to a new career, reach out to your local college or university for more information. It's never too late to pursue your degree online.