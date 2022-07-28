Best online colleges in Arizona 2022

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Looking to earn an online degree? Consider pursuing a degree at one of the several online colleges in Arizona.

The Grand Canyon State only possesses a few online four-year colleges and universities, but the ones we've highlighted stand out for both affordable tuition and strong programs. Online colleges in Arizona can prepare you for a career in such growing industries as renewable energy, manufacturing, and business services, both in Arizona and nationwide.

Read on for our ranking of the best online colleges in Arizona and what they can do for you.

Top 3 online schools in Arizona: Quick facts

College School stats Northern Arizona University

Flagstaff, AZ Acceptance rate: 82%

Graduation rate: 59%

Personalized online programs allow students to start at any date and pay tuition at a flat six-month subscription rate

Student body is 25% Hispanic/Latino University of Arizona

Tucson, AZ Acceptance rate: 85%

Graduation rate: 64%

Corporate partners include Disney, Amazon, and Master Electronics

Innovative online master's in agricultural studies with an emphasis in professional agriculture Prescott College

Prescott, AZ Acceptance rate: 98%

Graduation rate: 56%

Students apply the curriculum to their local environment/community

Unique online MBA in sustainability leadership and online master's in sustainable food systems

The 5 best online colleges in Arizona

Before perusing our rankings, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. Our inclusion and ranking criteria for schools include the number of online bachelor's and master's degree programs offered.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Northern Arizona University

Flagstaff, Arizona



About the school: Northern Arizona University's online catalog includes an online master's in mechanical engineering, master's in geographic information science, and master's in computer information technology. The school also offers start-when-you-want personalized online degrees that allow students to pay for schooling at a flat rate for a six-month subscription.

Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Price for undergraduate degree: $44,000-$54,000

$44,000-$54,000 Price for graduate degree: $28,000-$40,000

$28,000-$40,000 Student body population: 28,711

28,711 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 25

25 Number of online master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Northern Arizona University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. University of Arizona

Tucson, Arizona



About the school: Founded in 1885, University of Arizona has a top-ranked online college that benefits from corporate partnerships with Amazon, Disney, and American Express. The school currently offers an online master's in agriculture, master's in engineering management, and bachelor's in Africana studies.

Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Price for undergraduate degree: $45,000-$60,000

$45,000-$60,000 Price for graduate degree: $33,550-$46,550

$33,550-$46,550 Student body population: 48,274

48,274 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 27

27 Number of online master's degree programs: 24

24 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1090-1350

1090-1350 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Arizona is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Prescott College

Prescott, Arizona



About the school: A private college founded in 1966, Prescott College specializes in programs in the liberal arts and environmental issues. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in sustainable food systems, MBA in sustainability leadership, and bachelor's in environmental studies.

Acceptance rate: 98%

98% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Price for undergraduate degree: $52,000-$64,000

$52,000-$64,000 Price for graduate degree: $36,000-$48,000

$36,000-$48,000 Student body population: 1,047

1,047 Student-to-teacher ratio: 9:1

9:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 23

23 Number of online master's degree programs: 14

14 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1095-1290

1095-1290 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Prescott College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Arizona State University

Tempe, Arizona



About the school: Arizona State University offers hundreds of certificates, undergraduate degrees, and graduate degrees via ASU Online. Online learners use Canvas and enjoy discussion boards, virtual office hours, and self-paced 6-7.5-week courses.

Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Price for undergraduate degree: $40,000-$51,000

$40,000-$51,000 Price for graduate degree: $33,000-$45,000

$33,000-$45,000 Student body population: 77,881

77,881 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 100+

100+ Number of online master's degree programs: 100+

100+ Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1100-1320

1100-1320 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Arizona State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC)

5. Ottawa University-Surprise

Surprise, Arizona



About the school: An American Baptist university, Ottawa University-Surprise offers online courses in accelerated eight-week terms for full-time learners looking to earn a degree fast. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in health care management, master's in nursing, and MBA in data analytics.

Acceptance rate: 28%

28% Graduation rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Price for undergraduate degree: $120,000-$140,000

$120,000-$140,000 Price for graduate degree: $55,000-$70,000

$55,000-$70,000 Student body population: 972

972 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of online master's degree programs: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 970-1191

970-1191 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Ottawa University-Surprise is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Online colleges in Arizona can help you forge career paths in fields including engineering, business, and environmental studies.

If you'd like to explore online college as a path to a new career, reach out to your local college or university for more information. It's never too late to pursue your degree online.