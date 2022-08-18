Best online colleges in Colorado 2022

Many of Colorado's 45 four-year colleges and universities have developed online programs to accommodate busy schedules, working professionals, and distance learners.
Online colleges in the Centennial State emphasize programs that feed into the state's leading industries. These include bioscience, technology and information, and defense and homeland security.
Here, we take a look at the best online colleges in Colorado, the programs they offer, and what prospective students can expect from the schools.
College
School stats
Denver, CO
Fort Collins, CO
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, CO
Colorado State University Global Campus
Aurora, CO
University of Northern Colorado
Greeley, CO
To create fair and reliable program information, ZDNet's ranking methodology pulls data from reputable publicly available sources and relies on expert insight.
We include the number of available online bachelor's and master's programs, program reputation, graduation rates, and more.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. University of Colorado Denver
Denver, Colorado
About the school: CU Denver began running online learning in 1996. The school now offers over 40 online programs and certificates at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
Accreditation: The University of Colorado Denver is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado
About the school: CSU offers more than 25 online degrees in various formats, including synchronous, asynchronous, blended, and self-paced.
Accreditation: Colorado State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, Colorado
About the school: CU Boulder runs eight online programs, including seven master's programs and a post-baccalaureate bachelor's program. Students also have access to the University of Colorado online system.
Accreditation: The University of Colorado Boulder is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Colorado State University Global Campus
Aurora, Colorado
About the school: Since 2007, CSU-Global has offered online programs. The school runs over 30 online programs and certificates and features the connected resources of the Colorado State University system.
Accreditation: Colorado State University Global Campus is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. University of Northern Colorado
Greeley, Colorado
About the school: In addition to the main campuses and two education centers, UNC features more than 40 online programs. Online students can complete fully online programs during the hours that suit them best.
Accreditation: The University of Northern Colorado is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. Regis University
Denver, Colorado
About the school: A Jesuit university, Regis features more than 25 online master's programs. The school offers up to six starts each year, and courses run in accelerated five- to eight-week sessions.
Accreditation: Regis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, Colorado
About the school: Students at UCCS have access to more than 15 online programs and nearly three decades of online learning expertise.
Accreditation: The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Colorado Mesa University
Grand Junction, Colorado
About the school: CMU features more than 10 online programs and certificates. Online learners have access to flexible and accelerated fully online degrees and individual courses.
Accreditation: Colorado Mesa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. Adams State University
Alamosa, Colorado
About the school: ASU offers more than 10 online programs. Asynchronous courses run in traditional 16-week and accelerated eight-week sessions.
Accreditation: Adams State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Colorado Christian University
Lakewood, Colorado
About the school: A nondenominational Christian university, CCU offers more than 80 online programs and tracks at the bachelor's and master's levels.
Accreditation: Colorado Christian University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Online college opens the door to postsecondary education for many learners who might not have access to traditional programs.
Online colleges in Colorado provide flexible program and scheduling options for undergraduate and graduate students, including those who reside in-state and elsewhere. Prospective students looking for more information can contact the schools and program advisors directly.