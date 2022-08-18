/>
Best online colleges in Colorado 2022

The best online colleges in Colorado allow students from across the country to access a diverse selection of degree and program types.
Written by Doug Wintemute on
Many of Colorado's 45 four-year colleges and universities have developed online programs to accommodate busy schedules, working professionals, and distance learners. 

Online colleges in the Centennial State emphasize programs that feed into the state's leading industries. These include bioscience, technology and information, and defense and homeland security. 

Here, we take a look at the best online colleges in Colorado, the programs they offer, and what prospective students can expect from the schools. 

Top 5 online schools in Colorado: Quick facts

College

School stats

University of Colorado Denver

Denver, CO

  • Acceptance rate: 66%
  • Graduation rate: 50%
  • 15 online bachelor's programs
  • 25 online master's programs

Colorado State University

Fort Collins, CO

  • Acceptance rate: 84%
  • Graduation rate: 72%
  • 15 online bachelor's programs
  • 11 online master's programs

University of Colorado Boulder

Boulder, CO

  • Acceptance rate: 84%
  • Graduation rate: 69%
  • 1 online bachelor's program
  • 7 online master's programs

Colorado State University Global Campus

Aurora, CO

  • Acceptance rate: 98%
  • Graduation rate: 46%
  • 13 online bachelor's programs
  • 16 online master's programs

University of Northern Colorado

Greeley, CO

  • Acceptance rate: 88%
  • Graduation rate: 52%
  • 6 online bachelor's programs
  • 34 online master's programs

The 10 best online colleges in Colorado

To create fair and reliable program information, ZDNet's ranking methodology pulls data from reputable publicly available sources and relies on expert insight. 

We include the number of available online bachelor's and master's programs, program reputation, graduation rates, and more. 

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard

1. University of Colorado Denver
Denver, Colorado

About the school: CU Denver began running online learning in 1996. The school now offers over 40 online programs and certificates at the undergraduate and graduate levels. 

  • Acceptance rate: 66%
  • Graduation rate: 50%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $340-$780
  • Price for graduate degree: $337-$780
  • Student body population: 24,267
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 25
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 490-610
  • Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: The University of Colorado Denver is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

About the school: CSU offers more than 25 online degrees in various formats, including synchronous, asynchronous, blended, and self-paced.

Accreditation: Colorado State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, Colorado

About the school: CU Boulder runs eight online programs, including seven master's programs and a post-baccalaureate bachelor's program. Students also have access to the University of Colorado online system. 

  • Acceptance rate: 84%
  • Graduation rate: 69%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $740-872/credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $667-$1,474/credit
  • Student body population: 39,000
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: One
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Seven
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 560-680
  • Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: The University of Colorado Boulder is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Colorado State University Global Campus
Aurora, Colorado

About the school: Since 2007, CSU-Global has offered online programs. The school runs over 30 online programs and certificates and features the connected resources of the Colorado State University system. 

  • Acceptance rate: 98%
  • Graduation rate: 46%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $350/credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $500/credit
  • Student body population: 10,844
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 25:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 13
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 16
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 450-620
  • Minimum GPA: 2.8
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous programs 

Accreditation: Colorado State University Global Campus is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. University of Northern Colorado
Greeley, Colorado

About the school: In addition to the main campuses and two education centers, UNC features more than 40 online programs. Online students can complete fully online programs during the hours that suit them best.

  • Acceptance rate: 88%
  • Graduation rate: 52%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $436-$873/credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $589-$1,322/credit
  • Student body population: 10,348
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 34
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 490-610
  • Minimum GPA: 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous programs 

Accreditation: The University of Northern Colorado is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Regis University
Denver, Colorado

About the school: A Jesuit university, Regis features more than 25 online master's programs. The school offers up to six starts each year, and courses run in accelerated five- to eight-week sessions.

Accreditation: Regis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, Colorado

About the school: Students at UCCS have access to more than 15 online programs and nearly three decades of online learning expertise. 

  • Acceptance rate: 90% 
  • Graduation rate: 49%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $422-$923/credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $803-$1,038/credit
  • Student body population: 12,031
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Eight
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Seven
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: 2.5
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs   

Accreditation: The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Colorado Mesa University
Grand Junction, Colorado

About the school: CMU features more than 10 online programs and certificates. Online learners have access to flexible and accelerated fully online degrees and individual courses. 

  • Acceptance rate: 75%
  • Graduation rate: 37%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $315-$419
  • Price for graduate degree: $530-$636/credit
  • Student body population: 8,907
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Four
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Four
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 468-610
  • Minimum GPA: Not publicly available. 
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs   

Accreditation: Colorado Mesa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Adams State University
Alamosa, Colorado

About the school: ASU offers more than 10 online programs. Asynchronous courses run in traditional 16-week and accelerated eight-week sessions.  

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 38%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $284-$384/credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $359-$435/credit
  • Student body population: 3,138
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Seven
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 440-550
  • Minimum GPA: 2.8
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs 

Accreditation: Adams State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Colorado Christian University
Lakewood, Colorado

About the school: A nondenominational Christian university, CCU offers more than 80 online programs and tracks at the bachelor's and master's levels. 

Accreditation: Colorado Christian University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Online college opens the door to postsecondary education for many learners who might not have access to traditional programs.

 Online colleges in Colorado provide flexible program and scheduling options for undergraduate and graduate students, including those who reside in-state and elsewhere. Prospective students looking for more information can contact the schools and program advisors directly.

