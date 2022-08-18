Best online colleges in Connecticut 2022

If you work in Connecticut or hope to relocate there for career reasons, online colleges in Connecticut deserve your attention. Online degrees can offer working learners a flexible, more affordable path to career advancement or pivots. An online degree from a Connecticut school can prepare you for work in one of the state's growing industries.
Hartford was recently named by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation as an emerging hub for tech innovation. You can educate yourself for a job in fintech, cybersecurity, and green energy professions in the Constitution State with an online STEM degree.
Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in Connecticut and see how they can help you meet your professional and educational roles.
University of Connecticut
Quinnipiac University
Sacred Heart University
Central Connecticut State University
University of New Haven
Before looking over the top online colleges in Connecticut, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. We include the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's degrees among our ranking criteria.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. University of Connecticut
Storrs, Connecticut
About the school: One of the leading public research universities in the nation, University of Connecticut provides liberal arts education to over 26,000 students. The school offers rigorous online graduate programs that include an online master's in energy and environmental management and online master's in survey research.
Accreditation: University of Connecticut is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
2. Quinnipiac University
Hamden, Connecticut
About the school: A private university founded in 1929, Quinnipiac University has a strong reputation as a provider of rigorous online degrees and certificates. The school's online bachelor's in nursing is offered at an accelerated pace.
Accreditation: Quinnipiac University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
3. Sacred Heart University
Fairfield, Connecticut
About the school: Sacred Heart University is a private Catholic university founded in 1963. The school also offers online programs for working learners, including an online master's in social work offering concentrations in direct community practice and direct client practice.
Accreditation: Sacred Heart University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
4. Central Connecticut State University
New Britain, Connecticut
About the school: Established in 1849, Central Connecticut State University is Connecticut's oldest publicly funded university. The school's online catalog includes online master's degrees in data science, supply chain and logistics management, and modern language.
Accreditation: Central Connecticut State University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
5. University of New Haven
West Haven, Connecticut
About the school: A private university established in 1920, University of New Haven is known for its rigorous programs, which include a variety of online degrees. The school's master's programs include online master's degrees in environmental engineering, healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse investigations; and taxation.
Accreditation: University of New Haven is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
6. University of Saint Joseph
West Hartford, Connecticut
About the school: A private Catholic university founded in 1932 by the Sisters of Mercy of Connecticut, University of Saint Joseph offers practical online graduate degrees for working learners. Online master's degrees offered by the school include instructional technology, public health, and curriculum and instruction.
Accreditation: University of Saint Joseph is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
7. Holy Apostles College and Seminary
Cromwell, Connecticut
About the school: A Catholic seminary founded in 1940, Holy Apostles College and Seminary also offers practical online degrees and maintains an open admissions policy. The online master's in philosophy offers concentrations in the history of philosophy, ethics, Christian wisdom, systematic philosophy, and general studies.
Accreditation: Holy Apostles College and Seminary is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
8. University of Bridgeport
Bridgeport, Connecticut
About the school: Established in 1927 originally as a junior college, University of Bridgeport is a private university that offers affordable online degrees catering to nontraditional learners. The school uses the Blackboard learning management system.
Accreditation: University of Bridgeport is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
9. Albertus Magnus College
New Haven, Connecticut
About the school: A private Catholic institution founded in 1925, Albertus Magnus College offers online accelerated bachelor's and master's degrees for nontraditional learners. The school's online master's programs include master's degrees in accounting, clinical counseling, and public administration.
Accreditation: Albertus Magnus College is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
10. University of Hartford
Hartford, Connecticut
About the school: A private university since 1957, University of Hartford attracts students with its well-regarded liberal arts, business, and healthcare programs. The school's innovative online degrees include a transitional online master's in prosthetics and orthotics and online master's in accounting and taxation.
Accreditation: University of Hartford is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
If you're interested in pursuing online colleges in Connecticut and need more information, reach out to a recruiter or career counselor.
Nontraditional learner support at most colleges makes it easier than ever to pursue online college. Check out colleges with rolling admission if you want to start online college today. Good luck on your journey.