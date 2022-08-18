Best online colleges in Connecticut 2022

Justin Lewis/Stone/Getty Images

If you work in Connecticut or hope to relocate there for career reasons, online colleges in Connecticut deserve your attention. Online degrees can offer working learners a flexible, more affordable path to career advancement or pivots. An online degree from a Connecticut school can prepare you for work in one of the state's growing industries.

Hartford was recently named by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation as an emerging hub for tech innovation. You can educate yourself for a job in fintech, cybersecurity, and green energy professions in the Constitution State with an online STEM degree.

Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in Connecticut and see how they can help you meet your professional and educational roles.

Top 5 online schools in Connecticut: Quick facts

College School stats University of Connecticut

Storrs, CT Acceptance rate: 56%

Graduation rate: 83%

Leading public research university

Online graduate programs include an online master's in energy and environmental management Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT Acceptance rate: 82%

Graduation rate: 76%

Online bachelor's in nursing offered at an accelerated pace

Online master's degrees in cinematic production management, public relations, and cybersecurity Sacred Heart University

Fairfield, CT Acceptance rate: 66%

Graduation rate: 67%

Private, Catholic-affiliated university

Online master's in social work offers concentrations in direct client practice and direct community practice Central Connecticut State University

New Britain, CT Acceptance rate: 65%

Graduation rate: 57%

Online master's majors include data science, supply chain and logistics management, and modern language

Master's in modern language allows for specializations in Italian, Spanish, and Italian or Spanish for teachers University of New Haven

West Haven, CT Acceptance rate: 91%

Graduation rate: 63%

Online master's majors include taxation, environmental engineering, and healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse investigations

Accelerated course delivery

The best online colleges in Connecticut

Before looking over the top online colleges in Connecticut, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. We include the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's degrees among our ranking criteria.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut



About the school: One of the leading public research universities in the nation, University of Connecticut provides liberal arts education to over 26,000 students. The school offers rigorous online graduate programs that include an online master's in energy and environmental management and online master's in survey research.

56% Graduation rate: 83%

83% Price for undergraduate degree: $601-$1,545 per credit

$601-$1,545 per credit Price for graduate degree: $940-$2,157 per credit

$940-$2,157 per credit Student body population: 26,876

26,876 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero

Zero Number of online master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1170-1390

1170-1390 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, varies

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of Connecticut is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

2. Quinnipiac University

Hamden, Connecticut



About the school: A private university founded in 1929, Quinnipiac University has a strong reputation as a provider of rigorous online degrees and certificates. The school's online bachelor's in nursing is offered at an accelerated pace.

Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 76%

76% Price for undergraduate degree: $530-$815 per credit

$530-$815 per credit Price for graduate degree: $720-$1,095 per credit

$720-$1,095 per credit Student body population: 9,217

9,217 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of online master's degree programs: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, hybrid, and accelerated programs available

Accreditation: Quinnipiac University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

3. Sacred Heart University

Fairfield, Connecticut



About the school: Sacred Heart University is a private Catholic university founded in 1963. The school also offers online programs for working learners, including an online master's in social work offering concentrations in direct community practice and direct client practice.

Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Price for undergraduate degree: $390-$1,554 per credit

$390-$1,554 per credit Price for graduate degree: $725-$1,047 per credit

$725-$1,047 per credit Student body population: 9,785

9,785 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.75; graduate, 3.2

Undergraduate, 2.75; graduate, 3.2 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, hybrid, and accelerated programs available

Accreditation: Sacred Heart University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

4. Central Connecticut State University

New Britain, Connecticut



About the school: Established in 1849, Central Connecticut State University is Connecticut's oldest publicly funded university. The school's online catalog includes online master's degrees in data science, supply chain and logistics management, and modern language.

Acceptance rate: 65%

65% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Price for undergraduate degree: $595-$610 per credit

$595-$610 per credit Price for graduate degree: $749-$764 per credit

$749-$764 per credit Student body population: 9,653

9,653 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero

Zero Number of online master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 970-1150

970-1150 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Central Connecticut State University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

5. University of New Haven

West Haven, Connecticut



About the school: A private university established in 1920, University of New Haven is known for its rigorous programs, which include a variety of online degrees. The school's master's programs include online master's degrees in environmental engineering, healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse investigations; and taxation.

91% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Price for undergraduate degree: $690 per credit

$690 per credit Price for graduate degree: $772-$990 per credit

$772-$990 per credit Student body population: 7,513

7,513 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of online master's degree programs: 17

17 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1220

1050-1220 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of New Haven is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

6. University of Saint Joseph

West Hartford, Connecticut



About the school: A private Catholic university founded in 1932 by the Sisters of Mercy of Connecticut, University of Saint Joseph offers practical online graduate degrees for working learners. Online master's degrees offered by the school include instructional technology, public health, and curriculum and instruction.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Price for undergraduate degree: $683-$922 per credit

$683-$922 per credit Price for graduate degree: $811 per credit

$811 per credit Student body population: 2,132

2,132 Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1

8:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero

Zero Number of online master's degree programs: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 970-1165

970-1165 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of Saint Joseph is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

7. Holy Apostles College and Seminary

Cromwell, Connecticut



About the school: A Catholic seminary founded in 1940, Holy Apostles College and Seminary also offers practical online degrees and maintains an open admissions policy. The online master's in philosophy offers concentrations in the history of philosophy, ethics, Christian wisdom, systematic philosophy, and general studies.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Price for undergraduate degree: $360 per credit

$360 per credit Price for graduate degree: $360 per credit

$360 per credit Student body population: 695

695 Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1

8:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: 20

20 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Holy Apostles College and Seminary is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

8. University of Bridgeport

Bridgeport, Connecticut



About the school: Established in 1927 originally as a junior college, University of Bridgeport is a private university that offers affordable online degrees catering to nontraditional learners. The school uses the Blackboard learning management system.

Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Price for undergraduate degree: $345-$575 per credit

$345-$575 per credit Price for graduate degree: $585-$700 per credit

$585-$700 per credit Student body population: 3,563

3,563 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degree programs: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 920-1130

920-1130 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Online, hybrid, accelerated, degree-completion, and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: University of Bridgeport is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

9. Albertus Magnus College

New Haven, Connecticut



About the school: A private Catholic institution founded in 1925, Albertus Magnus College offers online accelerated bachelor's and master's degrees for nontraditional learners. The school's online master's programs include master's degrees in accounting, clinical counseling, and public administration.

Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Price for undergraduate degree: $1,477 per credit

$1,477 per credit Price for graduate degree: $736-$809 per credit

$736-$809 per credit Student body population: 1,328

1,328 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 16

16 Number of online master's degree programs: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, varies

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, varies Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Albertus Magnus College is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

10. University of Hartford

Hartford, Connecticut



About the school: A private university since 1957, University of Hartford attracts students with its well-regarded liberal arts, business, and healthcare programs. The school's innovative online degrees include a transitional online master's in prosthetics and orthotics and online master's in accounting and taxation.

77% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Price for undergraduate degree: $530-$612 per credit

$530-$612 per credit Price for graduate degree: $705-$2,240 per credit

$705-$2,240 per credit Student body population: 5,917

5,917 Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1

8:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1020-1210

1020-1210 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of Hartford is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

In conclusion

If you're interested in pursuing online colleges in Connecticut and need more information, reach out to a recruiter or career counselor.

Nontraditional learner support at most colleges makes it easier than ever to pursue online college. Check out colleges with rolling admission if you want to start online college today. Good luck on your journey.