Best online colleges in Florida

Florida universities offer a robust selection of online degree programs. Explore our top 10 and find the right school for you.
Written by Maura Deering, Contributing Writer on
An empty High Rock Beach, Grand Bahama beach with blue skies above.
Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Online colleges in Florida dot the state and offer degrees across the spectrum of majors for undergraduate and graduate students. 

Bachelor's and master's degree programs may lead to careers in Florida's most in-demand industries, such as real estate, nursing, management, and hospitality.

Whether you're a first-time or transfer student, earning a second degree, or ready for graduate school, find your path with the rankings below.

Top 5 online schools in Florida: Quick facts

College

School stats

University of Florida

Gainesville, FL

  • Acceptance rate: 31%
  • Graduation rate: 88%
  • Internships and research opportunities for online students
  • Offers 11 minors 

University of South Florida

Tampa, FL

  • Acceptance rate: 49%
  • Graduation rate: 72%
  • Bachelor's degree completion programs
  • Applicants with completed applications by March 1 automatically considered for transfer scholarships

Florida International University

Miami, FL

  • Acceptance rate: 58%
  • Graduation rate: 65%
  • 4+1 and accelerated bachelor's degrees
  • Guaranteed admission to students with an associate degree from a participating institution

University of West Florida

Pensacola, FL

  • Acceptance rate: 58%
  • Graduation rate: 52%
  • Military and Veterans Resource Center available via Zoom
  • Rolling admissions with multiple start dates

University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL

  • Acceptance rate: 45%
  • Graduation rate: 72%
  • More than 20 online bachelor's completion programs
  • Partners with 10 Florida community colleges

The best online colleges in Florida

ZDNet's ranking methodology uses expertly curated data to evaluate factors that include academic quality, affordability, and school reputation. We strive to provide readers with the most accurate and timely information. Schools cannot pay their way onto our lists, so you can be assured of our objectivity.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Florida
Gainesville, FL

About the school: University of Florida's online bachelor's degree programs include business fields, education specialties, healthcare majors, IT areas, and social sciences. Dozens of master's degree options span UF's schools and colleges.

  • Acceptance rate: 31%
  • Graduation rate: 88%
  • Avg. annual net price: $5,135
  • Student body population: 53,372
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: 24
  • Number of master's degree programs: 85
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 650-720; math 640-740
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate:N/A; graduate: Program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of South Florida
Tampa, Florida

About the school: University of South Florida offers master's degrees and bachelor's degree completion programs with online coursework and in-person experiential learning. Majors include criminal justice, environmental policy, information studies, public health, and urban studies.

  • Acceptance rate: 49%
  • Graduation rate: 72%
  • Avg. annual net price: $8,346
  • Student body population: 50,626
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 22:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: Seven
  • Number of master's degree programs: 51
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 590-660; math 570-660
  • Minimum GPA: Program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Hybrid: online courses; in-person internships, practicums, or clinical rotations

Accreditation: University of South Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Florida International University
Miami, Florida

About the school: Online bachelor's and master's degree programs at Florida International University number 100+, from accounting and anthropology to special education and women's and gender studies.

  • Acceptance rate: 58%
  • Graduation rate: 65%
  • Avg. annual net price: $5,298
  • Student body population: 58,836
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 25:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: 52
  • Number of master's degree programs: 53
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 570-640; math 540-620
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Florida International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of West Florida
Pensacola, Florida

About the school: University of West Florida online students can pursue bachelor's and master's degrees in business, criminal justice, education, healthcare, and technology fields. Notable programs include a bachelor's in maritime studies and a master's in geographic information science administration.

  • Acceptance rate: 58%
  • Graduation rate: 52%
  • Avg. annual net price: $7,090
  • Student body population: 13,061
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: 15
  • Number of master's degree programs: 27
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-630; math 520-600
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of West Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. University of Central Florida
Orlando, Florida

About the school: Popular online bachelor's degrees at University of Central Florida include anthropology, nursing, and psychology. Master's students can pursue degrees like aerospace engineering, executive master of health administration, and research administration. 

  • Acceptance rate: 45%
  • Graduation rate: 72%
  • Avg. annual net price: $8,618
  • Student body population: 71,881
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 31:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: 20+
  • Number of master's degree programs: 30+
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 590-670; math 570-670
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; Graduate: program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: University of Central Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Nova Southeastern University
Fort Lauderdale, Florida

About the school: Nova Southeastern University offers nearly 50 online master's degrees in fields like accounting, law, and IT, along with clinical vision research, disaster and emergency management, and sustainable digital marketing. Undergraduates can earn online bachelor's in criminal justice, education, and healthcare fields. 

  • Acceptance rate: 76%
  • Graduation rate: 47%
  • Avg. annual net price: $25,833
  • Student body population: 20,888
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: 10
  • Number of master's degree programs: 48
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 530-630; math 500-610
  • Minimum GPA: First-time student average: A-/B+; undergraduate transfer average: 3.2; graduate: program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous

Accreditation: Nova Southeastern University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Florida Atlantic University
Boca Raton, Florida

About the school: Florida Atlantic University undergraduates can select from online bachelor's that include business, computer science, geosciences, nursing, and public safety and management. Notable master's degrees include educational psychology, exercise science and health promotion, and ocean engineering. 

  • Acceptance rate: 75%
  • Graduation rate: 61%
  • Avg. annual net price: $10,735
  • Student body population: 30,805
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 22:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: Eight
  • Number of master's degree programs: 14
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-620; math 520-600
  • Minimum GPA: Program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Primarily asynchronous

Accreditation: Florida Atlantic University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Keiser University
Fort Lauderdale, Florida

About the school: Keiser University's numerous online bachelor's and master's degree options focus on career-building in fields like business and management, education, healthcare, and information technology.

  • Acceptance rate: 97%
  • Graduation rate: 54%
  • Avg. annual net price: $36,080
  • Student body population: 20,330
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: 24
  • Number of master's degree programs: 26
  • Minimum SAT for admitted students: Combined score of 910
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous; synchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: Keiser University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Lynn University
Boca Raton, Florida

About the school: Online programs at Lynn University award degrees in fields like aviation, data analytics, business and management, education specialties, environmental policy and management, and healthcare leadership. 

  • Acceptance rate: 79%
  • Graduation rate: 61%
  • Avg. annual net price: $35,440
  • Student body population: 3,232
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: 20
  • Number of master's degree programs: 18
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A
  • Minimum GPA: N/A
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous; synchronous

Accreditation: Lynn University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Southeastern University
Lakeland, Florida

About the school: Christian-centered, Assemblies of God-affiliated Southeastern University offers online bachelor's and master's degrees in behavioral and social sciences, business and leadership, and ministry. Additional degrees include a bachelor's in nursing and master's in education.

  • Acceptance rate: 43%
  • Graduation rate: 47%
  • Avg. annual net price: $26,640
  • Student body population: 9,546
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 28:1
  • Number of bachelor degree programs: 11
  • Number of master's degree programs: 21
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 490-600; math 470-570
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: Southeastern University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

With all the degree options available at online colleges in Florida, you are sure to find the one that fits your academic and career goals.

Follow the links in our rankings descriptions and discover the range of online bachelor's degrees and other top online college programs in Florida.

