Online colleges in Florida dot the state and offer degrees across the spectrum of majors for undergraduate and graduate students.

Bachelor's and master's degree programs may lead to careers in Florida's most in-demand industries, such as real estate, nursing, management, and hospitality.

Whether you're a first-time or transfer student, earning a second degree, or ready for graduate school, find your path with the rankings below.

Top 5 online schools in Florida: Quick facts

College School stats University of Florida Gainesville, FL Acceptance rate: 31%

Graduation rate: 88%

Internships and research opportunities for online students

Offers 11 minors University of South Florida Tampa, FL Acceptance rate: 49%

Graduation rate: 72%

Bachelor's degree completion programs

Applicants with completed applications by March 1 automatically considered for transfer scholarships Florida International University Miami, FL Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 65%

4+1 and accelerated bachelor's degrees

Guaranteed admission to students with an associate degree from a participating institution University of West Florida Pensacola, FL Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 52%

Military and Veterans Resource Center available via Zoom

Rolling admissions with multiple start dates University of Central Florida Orlando, FL Acceptance rate: 45%

Graduation rate: 72%

More than 20 online bachelor's completion programs

Partners with 10 Florida community colleges

The best online colleges in Florida

ZDNet's ranking methodology uses expertly curated data to evaluate factors that include academic quality, affordability, and school reputation. We strive to provide readers with the most accurate and timely information. Schools cannot pay their way onto our lists, so you can be assured of our objectivity.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Florida

Gainesville, FL



About the school: University of Florida's online bachelor's degree programs include business fields, education specialties, healthcare majors, IT areas, and social sciences. Dozens of master's degree options span UF's schools and colleges.

Acceptance rate: 31%

31% Graduation rate: 88%

88% Avg. annual net price: $5,135

$5,135 Student body population: 53,372

53,372 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 24

24 Number of master's degree programs: 85

85 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 650-720; math 640-740

Critical reading 650-720; math 640-740 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: Program-specific

Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of South Florida

Tampa, Florida



About the school: University of South Florida offers master's degrees and bachelor's degree completion programs with online coursework and in-person experiential learning. Majors include criminal justice, environmental policy, information studies, public health, and urban studies.

Acceptance rate: 49%

49% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $8,346

$8,346 Student body population: 50,626

50,626 Student-to-teacher ratio: 22:1

22:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of master's degree programs: 51

51 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 590-660; math 570-660

Critical reading 590-660; math 570-660 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Hybrid: online courses; in-person internships, practicums, or clinical rotations

Accreditation: University of South Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Florida International University

Miami, Florida



About the school: Online bachelor's and master's degree programs at Florida International University number 100+, from accounting and anthropology to special education and women's and gender studies.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Avg. annual net price: $5,298

$5,298 Student body population: 58,836

58,836 Student-to-teacher ratio: 25:1

25:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 52

52 Number of master's degree programs: 53

53 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 570-640; math 540-620

Critical reading 570-640; math 540-620 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0

Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Florida International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of West Florida

Pensacola, Florida



About the school: University of West Florida online students can pursue bachelor's and master's degrees in business, criminal justice, education, healthcare, and technology fields. Notable programs include a bachelor's in maritime studies and a master's in geographic information science administration.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $7,090

$7,090 Student body population: 13,061

13,061 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of master's degree programs: 27

27 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-630; math 520-600

Critical reading 540-630; math 520-600 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0

Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of West Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. University of Central Florida

Orlando, Florida



About the school: Popular online bachelor's degrees at University of Central Florida include anthropology, nursing, and psychology. Master's students can pursue degrees like aerospace engineering, executive master of health administration, and research administration.

Acceptance rate: 45%

45% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $8,618

$8,618 Student body population: 71,881

71,881 Student-to-teacher ratio: 31:1

31:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 20+

20+ Number of master's degree programs: 30+

30+ Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 590-670; math 570-670

Critical reading 590-670; math 570-670 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; Graduate: program-specific

Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; Graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: University of Central Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Nova Southeastern University

Fort Lauderdale, Florida



About the school: Nova Southeastern University offers nearly 50 online master's degrees in fields like accounting, law, and IT, along with clinical vision research, disaster and emergency management, and sustainable digital marketing. Undergraduates can earn online bachelor's in criminal justice, education, and healthcare fields.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $25,833

$25,833 Student body population: 20,888

20,888 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of master's degree programs: 48

48 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 530-630; math 500-610

Critical reading 530-630; math 500-610 Minimum GPA: First-time student average: A-/B+; undergraduate transfer average: 3.2; graduate: program-specific

First-time student average: A-/B+; undergraduate transfer average: 3.2; graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Synchronous

Accreditation: Nova Southeastern University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Florida Atlantic University

Boca Raton, Florida



About the school: Florida Atlantic University undergraduates can select from online bachelor's that include business, computer science, geosciences, nursing, and public safety and management. Notable master's degrees include educational psychology, exercise science and health promotion, and ocean engineering.

Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $10,735

$10,735 Student body population: 30,805

30,805 Student-to-teacher ratio: 22:1

22:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of master's degree programs: 14

14 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-620; math 520-600

Critical reading 540-620; math 520-600 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Primarily asynchronous

Accreditation: Florida Atlantic University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Keiser University

Fort Lauderdale, Florida



About the school: Keiser University's numerous online bachelor's and master's degree options focus on career-building in fields like business and management, education, healthcare, and information technology.

Acceptance rate: 97%

97% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $36,080

$36,080 Student body population: 20,330

20,330 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 24

24 Number of master's degree programs: 26

26 Minimum SAT for admitted students: Combined score of 910

Combined score of 910 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0

Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous; synchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: Keiser University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Lynn University

Boca Raton, Florida



About the school: Online programs at Lynn University award degrees in fields like aviation, data analytics, business and management, education specialties, environmental policy and management, and healthcare leadership.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $35,440

$35,440 Student body population: 3,232

3,232 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 20

20 Number of master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous; synchronous

Accreditation: Lynn University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Southeastern University

Lakeland, Florida



About the school: Christian-centered, Assemblies of God-affiliated Southeastern University offers online bachelor's and master's degrees in behavioral and social sciences, business and leadership, and ministry. Additional degrees include a bachelor's in nursing and master's in education.

Acceptance rate: 43%

43% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $26,640

$26,640 Student body population: 9,546

9,546 Student-to-teacher ratio: 28:1

28:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 11

11 Number of master's degree programs: 21

21 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 490-600; math 470-570

Critical reading 490-600; math 470-570 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: program-specific

Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: Southeastern University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

With all the degree options available at online colleges in Florida, you are sure to find the one that fits your academic and career goals.

Follow the links in our rankings descriptions and discover the range of online bachelor's degrees and other top online college programs in Florida.